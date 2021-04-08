65.6 F
Vision adds former Bedford development director to team

FWBP Staff
Bill Syblon-

Vision Commercial Real Estate has hired Bill Syblon, former director of development for the City of Bedford.

Syblon, a Bedford native, has over 20 years of economic development experience in business recruitment, retention, expansion, development, and redevelopment. He is an 18-year member of the International Council of Shopping Centers. Syblon was directly involved in facilitating a multitude of public-private partnership resulting in over $30 million in new construction or redevelopment, and hundreds of millions in gross sales. Syblon will be focusing on properties in the DFW Mid-Cities market and the HEB area.

www.visioncommercial.com

