Visit Fort Worth issues statement, solicits comments

Bob Jameson, president and CEO of Visit Fort Worth has issued the following statement on behalf of the organization:

Racism, suppression and exclusion are the enemies of our mission to welcome visitors from around the world.

Hospitality comes from the heart. Right now, our community and our hearts are hurting.



The tragic, wrongful deaths of George Floyd in Minneapolis and of Atatiana Jefferson in Fort Worth represent patterns of racism we must confront.

We lift up generosity, hospitality and inclusion. Representing our city beyond its borders starts with building community at home – by listening, connecting and representing all of Fort Worth.

And that means all.

We welcome your input at CommunityInput@FortWorth.com

