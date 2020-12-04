50 F
Fort Worth
Friday, December 4, 2020
Iconic Fort Worth retail/office center to be represented by Vision
Iconic Fort Worth retail/office center to be represented by Vision

By FWBP Staff
Vision Commercial Real Estate will now be representing one of Fort Worth’s iconic and historic retail/office locations, the Ridglea Village retail center at 6100 & 6040 Camp Bowie Blvd.

Vision Commercial Vice President/Market Leader, Tracy Gray, will be leading the representation of the 2-story complex that currently houses a variety of retail and office spaces as well as 2nd-floor executive office suites.

Ridglea Village is currently anchored by La Madeline Café, Haltom’s Jewelers, FedEx, and Campisi’s Restaurant as well as other national and boutique retailers. Available spaces at the Fort Worth retail and office center range from individual executive office suites, 1,052-5,877 square feet of office space, and 1,400-8,943 square feet of retail space. 

Gray has already created momentum and procured four office leases and one retail lease in Ridglea Village to date. 

