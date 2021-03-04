Visit Fort Worth launches visitor guide to businesses requiring masks

Visit Fort Worth has unveiled a new webpage featuring restaurants, hotels, attractions and retail that will require or strongly encourage masks.

The initiative “Stay Strong: Together We Win” guides visitors to local businesses that list their mask protocol. It will also allow visitors and locals to familiarize themselves with requirements before their visit.

Businesses can download a “Stay Strong” sign that is suitable for printing and posting. Listings on the webpage will be updated daily.

The campaign is supported by a coalition of citywide organizations including the City of Fort Worth, the Fort Worth Chamber of Commerce, Fort Worth Now, the Fort Worth Metropolitan Black Chamber of Commerce and the Fort Worth Hispanic Chamber of Commerce.

“We want to support the many organizations and businesses loved by visitors and locals alike that will continue strong health and safety measures even as we make progress against COVID-19,” said Mitch Whitten, executive vice president of marketing and strategy for Visit Fort Worth. “There is a lot of interest in visiting Fort Worth this spring, for sports and our cultural attractions, so we want to help visitors get ready.”

This is the seventh community support campaign Visit Fort Worth has helped launch since the pandemic began last March: “Y’all Stay Home,” “Restaurant Curbside and To Go,” “Y’all Wear A Mask,” “Re-Open Responsibly,” “Band Together” and most recently “Love Local.”

View more information or register your business for the “Stay Strong: Together We Win” campaign.