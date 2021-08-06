🔒 Wabtec celebrates locomotive modernization at Fort Worth factory

Wabtec (NYSE: WAB) celebrated today its 1,000th locomotive modernization in North and South America at its factory in Fort Worth. The milestone delivery to Norfolk Southern was celebrated to highlight the commercial and environmental success of Wabtec’s modernization program, according to a news release from the Pittsburgh-based transportation company. “This achievement is a testament to […]

