Friday, August 6, 2021
92.9 F
Fort Worth
Search
HomeBusiness

🔒 Wabtec celebrates locomotive modernization at Fort Worth factory

FWBP Staff
🕐 4 min read
(L to R) Tom Schnautz, VP of Advance Train Control for Norfolk Southern, and Pascal Schweitzer, President of Wabtec Freight Services, pose for a photo at Wabtecs Locomotive plant on Friday, Aug. 6, 2021 in Fort Worth, Tx.. Wabtec celebrated its 1,000th locomotive modernization in North and South America. (Brandon Wade/AP Images for Wabtec) courtesy Wabtec
Wabtec (NYSE: WAB) celebrated today its 1,000th locomotive modernization in North and South America at its factory in Fort Worth. The milestone delivery to Norfolk Southern was celebrated to highlight the commercial and environmental success of Wabtec’s modernization program, according to a news release from the Pittsburgh-based transportation company. “This achievement is a testament to […]

Want to Read More?

FWBP Insiders get unlimited access to all Insider content and much more.

Become an Insider

View this article for Free

Previous articleAssociation to develop, train basketball officials launches in Arlington
Next articleGoodwill North Central Texas promotes two to director positions
FWBP Staffhttps://fortworthbusiness.com/

Related Articles

Our Digital Sponsors

Latest Articles

Load more

© Fort Worth Business Press
P.O. Box 65, Fort Worth, TX 76101

Not ready to subscribe?

Try a few articles on us.

Enter your email address and we will give you access to three articles a month, to give us a try. You also get an opportunity to receive our newsletter with stories of the day.

Get our email updates

Stay up-to-date with the issues, companies and people that matter most to business in the Fort Worth.

  • Restaurants
  • Technology
  • and more!

FWBP Morning Brief

FWBP 5@5

Weekend Newsletter

  • Banking & Finance
  • Culture
  • Real Estate