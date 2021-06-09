Wabtec Corp. to receive chamber’s Spirit of Enterprise Award

Published on June 09, 2021

The Fort Worth Chamber of Commerce will recognize Wabtec Corp. with its Chairman’s Spirit of Enterprise Award at the 2021 Annual Meeting on June 24 at Dickies Arena. The award, initiated in 1975, recognizes local enterprises for outstanding contributions to the development of the Fort Worth community.

Wabtec is a leading global provider of equipment, systems and digital solutions for the rail, transit, mining and marine industries. The company has more than 1,200 employees across multiple sites in Texas. Wabtec established a significant presence in Fort Worth in 2012 when it opened a 1 million-square-foot locomotive plant and a 250,000-square-foot mining plant near the Texas Motor Speedway. More recently, the corporation was recognized for its charitable contributions to support local relief efforts in Texas following a historic winter storm and power outages this year.

“We are pleased to receive the 2020 Spirit of Enterprise Award,” said Mike Bratt, plant manager at Wabtec’s Fort Worth locomotive plant. “It is an honor to be recognized among the industry leaders who have won this award in the past. The success of our Fort Worth site is a tribute to our dedicated employees and the support from the community. The breadth of opportunities, talent pool, connectivity and resources in this region provided the competitive advantage needed to succeed in the industries we serve.”

Selected by the four most recent chairs of the Fort Worth Chamber of Commerce, the Spirit of Enterprise recipient is selected for its contributions to the advancement and prosperity of the city, as well as its commitment to the preservation of the American private enterprise system.

Photo: Wabtec Corp. operates a major locomotive and mining plant at 16201 Three Wide Drive in Fort Worth’s Alliance Corridor.

