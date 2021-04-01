Walsh latest drop-off site for food composting pilot program

The Walsh neighborhood has become the latest residential site for the City of Fort Worth’s Residential Food Scrap Composting Pilot Program.

The new drop-off location is the 14th collection site and the first public-private partnership; other drop-off sites are public, such as libraries and parks. The new collection site opened April 1 for program subscribers to drop off their food scraps.

“Partnering with the city has given our residents a chance to create a positive impact on our environment, ” said Seth Carpenter, Vice President of Development for Republic Property Group, said in a news release. “Each decision made for the community comes from our goal of blending high tech solutions with a dedication to preserving the land and space for future generations.”

The city has joined Cowboy Compost to equip program subscribers with a starter kit (including a kitchen countertop pail, a five-gallon transfer bucket, a refrigerator magnet, and educational resources) for a one-time fee of $20 that benefits Keep Fort Worth Beautiful.



https://cowboycompost.com

“We saw the need and we worked to find a way to meet it,” said Stacy Barton, resident and Lifestyle and Innovation Group member. “Our group talked with the City of Fort Worth about bringing the composting program to life here and we’re so excited to kick it off and make a difference in the community.”

Walsh was designed with nature in mind, committing to preserve one-third of the land to be permanently kept as parks and open green space, the news release said.

Since its launch in April 2019, Fort Worth’s Residential Composting Program has more than 1,330 households subscribed, over 105 tons of food waste collected and diverted from the landfill, and a less than 1% contamination rate.

The Residential Food Scraps Composting Pilot Program also scored several awards for the City of Fort Worth Material Management Team in 2020.

All Fort Worth residents are welcome to sign up for the residential composting program through the city website.

After signing up, residents can pick up their starter kit and begin their at-home composting. Walsh residents who sign up will have the opportunity to pick up their starter kit at a Community Garden event on Saturday April 17.

To sign up: https://www.fortworthtexas.gov/departments/code-compliance/solidwaste/food-scrap-compost