Waymo to begin testing self-driving trucks in North Texas

Waymo, the U.S. self-driving vehicle subsidiary of Alphabet, has set up a new depot in Dallas that will serve as the hub for road-testing its fleet of 18-wheelers.

Waymo logo

The company is officially driving trucks in Texas, with plans to further advance their trucking capabilities and continue to grow its dedicated Waymo Via trucking team

Earlier this year, the company started driving the company’s Chrysler Pacifica minivans in New Mexico and Texas to begin mapping in preparation for the trucks arriving.

A Waymo spokeswoman said the company will be testing along many of the interstates – I-10, I-20, and I-45.

“In addition to further advancing our trucking capabilities, we’re excited to explore how our tech might be able to create new transportation solutions in Texas, which has a high freight volume and is a favorable environment for deploying AVs,” according to the Waymo spokeswoman.

Waymo will also be hiring in the area. Employees will be based out of a facility in Dallas.

“The North Central Texas Council of Governments is pleased to welcome industry pioneer Waymo to North Texas,” said Tom Bamonte, NCTCOG senior program manager, automated vehicles. “We are fortunate to operate in a region and state where policy officials encourage innovative problem-solving, and decisions from companies like Waymo demonstrate they recognize they can both test their technology and succeed here. Our location and reliable transportation system make Dallas-Fort Worth a center for freight in the United States. “As we continue to grow, technologies that allow us to maximize our existing transportation system will prove more critical. Waymo’s choice of Dallas-Fort Worth for its automated trucking hub helps the region prepare for the future of freight transportation and secure its leadership position.”

Waymo is not the only self-driving project in the state. Aurora, a self-driving company that focuses on vans and trucks, said in July it would be testing in North Texas.

