Weathers report: Stories with Soul presents Fort Worth musician and nonprofit founder Josh Weathers

FWBP Staff
🕐 1 min read
Josh Weathers (6th Ave Storytelling)

Fort Worth entrepreneurs Jamey Ice and Jimmy Williams bring a melodic note to the podcast beat with a compelling episode featuring Josh Weathers, a local musician and co-founder of the nonprofit Love Like You Mean It. Josh joins Stories with Soul to talk about how his father’s blessing gave him the freedom he needed to leave school for the music business at age 19, and what led him and wife Kady to start an orphanage in India while adopting their first daughter. In a musical bonus, Josh performs his song One for Jamey and Jimmy.

Listening/viewing options:
Watch on website here
Watch on YouTube here
Listen on Apple Music here
Listen on Spotify here

FWBP Staffhttps://fortworthbusiness.com/

