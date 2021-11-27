Saturday, November 27, 2021
56.7 F
Fort Worth
Search
HomeBusiness

Wellness is the word: Stories with Soul welcomes nurse practitioner Taylor Dukes

FWBP Staff
🕐 1 min read
Taylor Dukes, Jamey Ice, Jimmy Williams. (6th Ave Storytelling)
Taylor Dukes

Have you ever felt crazy leaving the doctor’s office because your mysterious symptoms weren’t going away? On this episode of the Stories with Soul podcast, Fort Worth nurse practitioner Taylor Dukes of Taylor Dukes Wellness tells hosts Jamey Ice and Jimmy Williams why that happens and reveals how her experience digging into root causes of illness not only changed her life but also her career path.

If you’ve never heard the term “functional medicine” – or if you’ve heard it but never quite understood it – this is your chance to find out what it is and how it works as Jamey, Jimmy and Taylor examine the whys and wherefores of feeling better.

Listening/viewing options:
Watch on website here
Watch on YouTube here
Listen on Apple Podcasts here
Listen on Spotify here

Previous articleShippers prepare for another pandemic crush of holiday gifts
Next articleFruitcake & Crime Spice Up a Small Texas Town in documentary with local ties
FWBP Staffhttps://fortworthbusiness.com/

Related Articles

Our Digital Sponsors

Latest Articles

Load more

© Fort Worth Business Press
P.O. Box 65, Fort Worth, TX 76101

Fort Worth Business Press Logo
This advertisement will close in
00
Months
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
seconds..
Click here to continue to Fort Worth Business Press

Not ready to subscribe?

Try a few articles on us.

Enter your email address and we will give you access to three articles a month, to give us a try. You also get an opportunity to receive our newsletter with stories of the day.

This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

Get our email updates

Stay up-to-date with the issues, companies and people that matter most to business in the Fort Worth.

  • Restaurants
  • Technology
  • and more!

FWBP Morning Brief

FWBP 5@5

Weekend Newsletter

  • Banking & Finance
  • Culture
  • Real Estate