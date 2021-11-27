Wellness is the word: Stories with Soul welcomes nurse practitioner Taylor Dukes

Taylor Dukes

Have you ever felt crazy leaving the doctor’s office because your mysterious symptoms weren’t going away? On this episode of the Stories with Soul podcast, Fort Worth nurse practitioner Taylor Dukes of Taylor Dukes Wellness tells hosts Jamey Ice and Jimmy Williams why that happens and reveals how her experience digging into root causes of illness not only changed her life but also her career path.

If you’ve never heard the term “functional medicine” – or if you’ve heard it but never quite understood it – this is your chance to find out what it is and how it works as Jamey, Jimmy and Taylor examine the whys and wherefores of feeling better.

