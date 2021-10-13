Wednesday, October 13, 2021
83.8 F
Fort Worth
Search
HomeBusiness

We’re seeking women-owned businesses in Tarrant County: Join our List

FWBP Staff
🕐 1 min read
person using MacBook Pro
Photo by Avel Chuklanov on Unsplash

We invite you to participate on our list of Women-owned Businesses in Tarrant County.   A representative from each firm must  fill out our 2021 survey to be on our list. The link below contains the survey. A link to the list may also be found on the Fort Worth Business website under the “Lists” and “Submit Information”  tab.  Filling out the survey is essential to putting your company on the list and  in the Book of Lists at the end of the year. For questions, contact Marice Richter mrichter@bizpress.net.

We appreciate your participation.

https://secure.datajoe.com/url/?RwHb2k2

Deadline: Oct. 27, 2021

Previous articleRay Perryman: When Zero isn’t Zero
Next articleHillwood planning 1M SF of speculative industrial space at Alliance
FWBP Staffhttps://fortworthbusiness.com/

Related Articles

Our Digital Sponsors

Latest Articles

Load more

© Fort Worth Business Press
P.O. Box 65, Fort Worth, TX 76101

Not ready to subscribe?

Try a few articles on us.

Enter your email address and we will give you access to three articles a month, to give us a try. You also get an opportunity to receive our newsletter with stories of the day.

Get our email updates

Stay up-to-date with the issues, companies and people that matter most to business in the Fort Worth.

  • Restaurants
  • Technology
  • and more!

FWBP Morning Brief

FWBP 5@5

Weekend Newsletter

  • Banking & Finance
  • Culture
  • Real Estate