Fast-growing start-up moves to Fort Worth

Whitebox Real Estate LLC represented OP2 Labs, LLC in their headquarters relocation to Riverbend West Business Park in Fort Worth. OP2 Labs, recognized as one of INC 5000’s fastest growing companies in 2020, develops, manufactures and distributes protein supplements to support bone, joint, eye, hair, skin, and nail health under the brand names; FrogFuel and ProT GOLD. OP2 Labs was ranked No. 4,215 on the INC 5000 list. OP2 Labs was previously based in Grapevine.

According to Whitebox Real Estate, OP2 Labs felt that moving their corporate headquarters to the 18,800 square foot space at 1825 Handley Ederville Road would allow them to accommodate rapid growth in both the short and long term. Sean Smith, Jade Scott & Brendan Zrowka represented OP2 Labs, Inc on the transaction and Todd Hawpe of Transwestern represented the landlord.