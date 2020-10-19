63.5 F
Will Northern and Michael D. Crain form Northern Crain Realty
Will Northern and Michael D. Crain form Northern Crain Realty

By FWBP Staff
Michael D. Crain and Will Northern

FWBP Staff
FWBP Staffhttps://fortworthbusiness.com/

Fort Worth real estate brokers Will Northern and Michael D. Crain announced Oct. 19 they have reorganized their brokerage as Northern Crain Realty.
Under this reorganization we will continue to provide premier service to our clients with innovation and attention,” said Northern. “We have had a great year and will continue to build our team as we foster our culture, based on our core values.”
Almost a year ago to the day, Northern and Crain announced they had partnered with Ty Williams to form Williams Northern Crain LLC, to be known as WNC.
Williams came from the residential real estate side and Northern had built a solid commercial real estate business. Crain brought operational leadership and property management to the group as well as years of experience in the real estate world with a focus on luxury real estate.
Crain and Northern said in a news release that their new collaborative real estate firm will seek to establish them as specialists in the industry, providing a full menu of real estate services for clients.
Northern had operated his own brokerage under his name since 2010 prior to the creation WNC and the most recent announcement.

He was recognized this year with some of the industry’s largest awards including Top Realtor of 2019 by the Greater Fort Worth’s Association of REALTORS, inclusion in Fort Worth INC’s 400 Most Influential People and awarded the William C. Jennings Award for the outstanding commercial real estate transaction of the year by Texas Realtors.

Northern serves on the Public Affairs Committee of the Real Estate Council of Greater Fort Worth and as chair of Fort Worth’s zoning commission, a position to which he was appointed by Mayor Betsy Price.
Crain will handle operations for the entity, as well as expand the Luxury Living brand and property management division for the group. Previously having worked with another luxury brokerage, Crain brings years of experience in the real estate world with a focus on upscale real estate.

Crain also serves as the District Director for Fort Worth Councilman Brian Byrd and serves on various non-profit boards in the area, including Foodie Philanthropy, Fort Worth Sister Cities International, The Fort Worth Food + Wine Festival, The Greatest Gift Catalog Ever and the Texas Lyceum.

Crain was named Fort Worth INC’s – Entrepreneur of Excellence in Real Estate, Fort Worth Business Press’ Philanthropist of the Year and has been recognized over multiple years by both Fort Worth Magazine and 360 West Magazine as a Top Residential Realtors. 
He is also a member of the Texas Realtors Association’s Committee on Leasing and Property Management and holds both state and national designations from the National Association of Realtors and the National Association of Residential Property Managers.
“The Northern Crain partnership is a representation of our desire of to create a business centered around character, integrity and professionalism,” said Crain. “We have a team of seasoned and polished agents that exude our culture and foster genuine relationships in the community, all with a desire to provide the most comprehensive service to our clients.”

