Witherite Law Group brightens holiday with ham gift card giveaway

With Easter at hand and many North Texans suffering financial hardship in a difficult economy, the Witherite Law Group and 1-800-TruckWreck will help local families by giving away 250 Honey Baked Ham gift cards.

The $100 gift cards will be given to Fort Worth/Dallas-area families financially impacted by economic turmoil rising from the pandemic, unemployment and inflation, among other issues. The giveaway will take place from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. on Thursday, April 14, at Honey Baked Hams, 4201 S. Cooper St. in Arlington.

The giveaway is free and open to the public with no registration required.

“We have executed some pretty incredible turkey giveaways to support our local communities for the past 12 years, both in DFW and in Atlanta, and it occurred to us that all holidays can be a challenging time for those in need,” said Amy Witherite, founder of Witherite Law Group and 1-800-TruckWreck, which have offices in Fort Worth, Dallas and Atlanta.

“It felt like a no-brainer to celebrate another holiday occasion that centers around bringing people together by giving the gift of a great meal for those that would appreciate it, but maybe can’t afford it,” she said. “Unfortunately, economic insecurity and rampant inflation make these types of special occasions harder to pull off for those that are struggling.”

The many ways Witherite and her firms have helped those in need include:

·Giving over $160,000 in college scholarships to graduates and alumni of Dunbar High School, along with close to $10,000 every school year for student and teacher resources.

·Supporting the Stop Six Mobile Pantry each month to help feed 200 families who reside in a food desert with limited access to fresh produce and meat.

·Donating more than 1,500 coats valued at more than $50,000 for Fort Worth ISD students ahead of freezing North Texas Temperatures.

·Sponsoring monthly birthday celebrations for the more than 5,000 homeless youth in DFW.

·Working with Project 16 to provide mental health services to DFW teens.

Thursday’s event will feature special guest appearances by radio personalities and philanthropists Dede McGuire and Jade “Lady Jade” Burrowes of “DeDe in the Morning.” Also on hand will be radio personalities Cat Daddy and Slim Thousand.

“Supporting the community is extremely important to me and it is always a pleasure to work with Witherite Law Group to provide resources for the community,” McGuire said. “Easter is a significant time for families and we are thrilled to bring joy right to their tables this Easter holiday.”

Witherite noted that with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, more family members are at home during the day, which creates a need for more food. Global supply chain issues have also caused the cost of food to rise while decreasing availability in stores. She added that prior to the pandemic and resulting economic challenges, food insecurity in North Texas was already higher than the national average.

“Deciding whether to buy groceries, pay for medicine or a place to live is a decision no one should ever face,” Witherite said. “Not to mention attempting to make ends meet with the added burden of elements that are completely out of our control. This is the reality for many families in our community today. We’re here to serve the community and help when and where needed.”