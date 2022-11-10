Witherite Law Group providing holiday cheer – again

The Witherite Law Group and 1-800-TruckWreck have become renowned for annually spreading holiday cheer, and they’re at it again this year with a pair of holiday giveaways the next two Fridays.

They will host a $20,000 Grocery Gift Giveaway on Nov. 11 from 3-5 p.m. at the Fiesta Mart at 4245 E. Berry St. in Fort Worth. Two hundred people will receive one free $100 Fiesta Mart gift card.

That will be followed by the annual Turkey Giveaway on Nov. 18 from 10 a.m.-noon at the Fiesta Mart at 2225 W. Ledbetter Dr., where they will give away 1,000 turkeys.

Both events are benefiting families in need.

- FWBP Digital Partners -

“This is the second year that we’ve experienced significant increases in food costs, as well as a shortage of some pantry staples. And there doesn’t seem to be any relief in sight,” said Amy Witherite, founder of Witherite Law Group and 1-800-TruckWreck. “We’re working with our partners to ease the economic hardships associated with the increase in food prices and ensure families in need have access to healthy meals this holiday season.”

Joining in hosting the event are two prominent Dallas hip-hop stations, Majic 94.5 and 97.9 The Beat.

Both events are free and open to the public. Registration is not required. Tickets for the turkeys, as well as the gift cards, will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis. The plan is to feed over 1,200 families across the Metroplex.