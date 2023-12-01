Witherite Law Group’s coat giveaway set for Saturday

Witherite Law Group and 1-800-TruckWreck are once again partnering with the Fort Worth Independent School District for the annual “Coats for Kids” giveaway in the Stop Six community. The event will be held Saturday (Dec. 2.) from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the gymnasium at Sunrise-McMillian Elementary School, 3409 Stalcup Road, Fort Worth.

“The Stop Six community is considered economically disadvantaged, but it is full of culture, comradery and love amongst families and neighbors,” Witherite Law Group and 1-800-TruckWreck founder Amy Witherite said in a news release. “We consider it an honor to be part of this community and are committed to assisting its residents by fulfilling a very current need for students this winter.”

With an unemployment rate of two-and-a-half times the city average and 78 percent of the population categorized as low-to-moderate income, children in the Stop Six community are less likely to own or have access to adequate coats to keep them healthy, comfortable and warm, the release said, adding that Witherite Law Group and its partners will provide the wherewithal necessary to assist the community on its path to self-reliance and vitality.

“Our community has experienced so many challenges over the years, and it’s currently going through a revitalization program to improve vitality and to give residents a path to self-sufficiency,” said Dr. Carlos Walker, director of the Fort Worth ISD Family Acton Center. “We’re working diligently to supplement this effort one child at a time. As winter approaches, there’s always a need for coats as students prepare for frigid temperatures. The Fort Worth Action Center and Witherite Law Group are collaborating for the eighth straight year to support our neighbors when they need us most.”

Fort Worth ISD Family Acton Center and Witherite Law Group worked with Fort Worth Housing Solutions and case managers through Urban Strategies Inc. to help identify and register students from the area who need coats.

Witherite Law Group and 1-800-TruckWreck have donated more than 1,800 coats, totaling more than $60,000 in donations through the annual coat giveaway. Last month, Witherite Law Group and 1-800-TruckWreck donated Thanksgiving turkeys and groceries to more 1,000 Dallas/Fort Worth families.

About Witherite Law Group

Witherite Law Group is a personal injury law firm founded in 2001 with offices in Atlanta (also serving Columbus and Macon), Dallas, and Fort Worth. The firm’s attorneys specialize in helping those injured in a car or truck accident and can be reached by calling 1-800-TruckWreck or 1-800-CarWreck, 24 hours a day, seven days a week.