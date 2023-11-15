Witherite Law Group’s Turkey Giveaway set for Friday

Witherite Law Group will host its annual Turkey Giveaway from 10 a.m. to noon Friday (Nov. 17) at Fiesta Mart, 4245 E. Berry St. in Fort Worth.

A total of 1,000 turkeys will be given to families in need during the event, which is open to the community. No registration is required; tickets for the turkeys will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis.

Each family receiving a turkey will also be given one $50 Fiesta Mart gift card to assist with purchasing side dish items to complete the Thanksgiving meals. Valued at $50,000 – a $30,000 increase from last year – the gift cards are sponsored by Witherite Law Group and 1-800-TruckWreck.

Approximately 970,000 people in the Dallas-Fort Worth area struggle with food insecurity, the law group said in a news release, adding that poverty, unemployment, lack of affordable housing, chronic health conditions and racism all contribute to food insecurity. Those factors as well as rising food prices make it increasingly difficult for families to meet their daily dietary needs, the release said.

“The number of people in our community who struggle to provide food for their families is alarming, to say the least,” said Amy Witherite, owner of Witherite Law Group and 1-800-TruckWreck. “Add that to uncontrollable economic pressures, and the situation becomes more dire. We are committed to serving our neighbors and ensuring as many as possible have a robust, healthy meal this Thanksgiving. So this year we’re supporting even more families in hopes of easing their financial burden and allowing them to enjoy family time without worry.”

Over the past 14 years, Witherite Law Group has provided meals for thousands of North Texas families during the Thanksgiving holiday.

