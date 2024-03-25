Witherite Law Group to hold Easter ham giveaway

For the third consecutive year, Witherite Law Group and 1-800-TruckWreck will partner with Dallas radio station K104-FM to combat food insecurity and celebrate the Easter season by giving away gift cards for Honey Baked Hams.

The giveaway will be held from 10 a.m. to noon on Tuesday (March 26) at Honey Baked Ham in Arlington, 4201 S. Cooper St. Radio personalities DeDe McGuire and Cat Daddy will host the festivities as $100 gift cards are distributed to approximately 500 North Texas families.

The event is free, open to the public and registration is not required. Gift cards will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.

“Hunger impacts people year-round, and we’re working to ease the burden during a holiday revered by many,” Witherite Law Group and 1-800-TruckWreck founder Amy Witherite said in a news release. “We want our neighbors to enjoy coveted time with family without worrying about how or if they will have a decent meal. Our goal is to meet the needs of the most vulnerable in our community, giving them something money cannot buy: peace of mind and time with loved ones on a day that represents hope and faith.”

- FWBP Digital Partners -

Millions of Americans struggle with food insecurity, the release said, and North Texas has the fourth-highest number of food-insecure people nationwide with more than 630,000 facing hunger. One in eight North Texas residents do not have access to sufficient food or food of adequate quality to meet their basic needs. In addition to poverty, factors contributing to lack of access to food include unemployment and low wages, inflation, a lack of funding for food programs and expensive housing costs.

“Statistically, our neighbors, friends, colleagues and family members are struggling to eat each day,” said Dede McGuire, host of the nationally syndicated radio show, DeDe in the Morning. That is unfathomable in a progressive city like ours, but the numbers don’t lie. We’re so grateful for our partnership with Witherite Law Group – a pinnacle in our community – to fulfill this need and do our part to fight food insecurity.”

ABOUT WITHERITE LAW GROUP

Witherite Law Group is a personal injury law firm founded in 2001 with offices in Dallas, Fort Worth, Atlanta, and Chicago. The firm’s attorneys specialize in helping those injured in a car or truck accident and can be reached by calling 1-800-TruckWreck or 1-800-CarWreck, 24 hours a day.