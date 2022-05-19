Working together, inspiring hope: Salvation Army calls on community to help the needy

Dallas Cowboys Pro Football Hall of Famer, Drew Pearson and Major Bethany Hawks, Area Commander, Salvation Army of North Texas. (Videography and Photography Heather Olivia Shannon)

The Inspiring Hope Luncheon, one of the signature fundraising events for The Salvation Army of North Texas, made a successful return May 13 after two years of cancellations caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

A crowd of 750 attended the event at AT&T Stadium in Arlington and Major Bethany Hawks, Area Commander, Salvation Army of North Texas, said it was wonderful to be back.

“I love that we have the opportunity to share what the army is doing here in Tarrant County as well as in North Texas,” she said.

The Inspiring hope Luncheon was a sold out event in 2022.

- Advertisement -

“The Salvation Army of North Texas is pleased with having a sold out event this year, especially after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19. Gifts are still coming in!,” said The Salvation Army Communications.

The Salvation Army announced a multifaceted approach for the future that focuses on investing in services and initiatives that align with the organization’s vision of helping North Texans overcome poverty, addiction, and homelessness. Plans include expanding food pantry operations, comprehensive homeless prevention services, education and enrichment to children and youth, job readiness, and financial education courses.

Luncheon chairs were Karen and Larry Anfin.

Larry Anfin,Luncheon Chair (Photo by Heather Olivia Shannon)

“Karen and I are so honored to be here and be part of what the Salvation Army is doing right here in Tarrant County,” Larry Anfin said.

- Advertisement -

Hawks said the Salvation Army cannot achieve its goals without legions of helpers.

“It will not only require more hands-on deck, it will necessitate an investment in our facilities,” she said. “To accomplish all of this we need the help of our communities, our partners, our donors, all of you in this room today.”

Dallas Cowboys Pro Football Hall of Famer Drew Pearson, the luncheon’s keynote speaker, said the Salvation Army is all about inspiring hope.

“It’s about the right people working together to inspire hope in so many people’s lives to make their lives better and that’s what it’s all about,” he said.

- Advertisement -

The luncheon is held in cooperation with the Dallas Cowboys and the Cowboys organization works with The Salvation Army of North Texas throughout the year, including its annual Red Kettle Campaign kickoff game at AT&T Stadium.

Hawks said the Salvation Army appreciated having Pearson, the Cowboys’ great former pass receiver and a popular inspirational speaker, as its keynoter for the event.

“We have people like Drew Pearson and the Dallas Cowboys who come alongside of The Salvation Army to help to spread the word to those who can give financially and those who are in need that they can come to us for resources,” Hawks said.