WorkSuites is adding two new Class A locations, one in Fort Worth

WorkSuites, a Texas-based company with 20 co-working locations in Dallas and Houston, is adding two new locations, including the company’s first in Fort Worth.

The two new locations will be at 640 Taylor in Fort Worth and 1000 Main in Houston. WorkSuites has been growing quickly despite the global pandemic, according to the company. These two locations will be the fourth and fifth locations the company has opened over the course of the last year. Founder and CEO Flip Howard credits much of the company’s growth in this season to the groundswell of homebound professionals looking for Covid-safe, productivity conducive workspaces

“Dallas-Fort Worth and Houston were the top two markets in the country last year for population growth and we don’t see that momentum slowing any time soon,” said Howard.

“We’ve seen a dramatic increase in demand for hybrid, part-time office space and coworking–and who wouldn’t want to spend a few days a week in a stunning WorkSuites designed office in the nicest building in both downtown Fort Worth and downtown Houston,” he said.

At 640 Taylor, tenants will have access to an indoor and rooftop patio terrace via onsite restaurant Branch and Bird.

In Houston, the 1000 Main location boasts views from the 23rd floor, two golf simulators, a full-service coffee bar, a luxurious lounge area, and a conference center with room for up to 115 people. In addition to the WorkSuites on the 23rd floor, there will be a WorkTank–a sleek, outpost-style coworking pod–in the tunnel beneath the building that links the building to 95 blocks of Downtown Houston.

“The amenities offered in both of these buildings will make our members feel like they’ve joined an exclusive country club–but with better views,” said WorkSuites Senior Director of Brand and Products Tosha Bontrager.

WorkSuites is slated to have both locations up and running in mid to late Q4 2021.