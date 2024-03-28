Worthington Hotel serves up special eclipse program – and a ‘Cosmic Cocktail’

The Worthington Hotel is all in with the upcoming solar eclipse, hosting a special program delving into cosmic mysteries the evening before (Sunday April 7) and a rooftop viewing party on Monday April 8.

The Sunday event, from 5 p.m.-7 p.m., will feature Dr. Kyle Kremer, a distinguished NASA Einstein Fellow at Caltech renowned for his expertise in astronomy. The program will be presented in collaboration with the Perot Museum of Nature and Science.

The Worthington Hotel’s location at 200 Main St. in Fort Worth’s Sundance Square is solidly in the “path of totality,” as eclipse buffs like to say, and thus provides an excellent vantage point for observing the rare celestial spectacle. Complimentary eclipse eyeglasses will be offered to hotel guests, ensuring that everyone can safely witness the eclipse from the hotel’s stunning rooftop terrace.

The acclaimed hotel will also offer a specially curated eclipse-themed menu, featuring an array of food and drink offerings. Topping the list: the Cosmic Cocktail, described as “a mesmerizing libation crafted with a blend of flavors that mirror the enchantment of an eclipse.”

The enchantment will get underway with a partial eclipse beginning at 12:23 p.m. and concluding at 3:02 p.m. “Totality” is expected to be visible from approximately 1:40 p.m. to 1:44 p.m., depending on location.