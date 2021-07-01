WSJ Report: Fort Worth, San Francisco-based TPG considering IPO

Fort Worth and San Francisco-based private equity firm TPG is considering going public through an initial public offering or a blank-check merger, according to a report in The Wall Street Journal on June 30.

The report, citing people familiar with the firm’s plans, say the firm is more likely to choose the IPO. The Wall Street Journal says the firm would be valued at about $10 billion.

It would not the first time the firm has considered an IPO. Several other similar firms, such as Blackstone Group, Apollo Global Management and KKR & Co. have gone public in the past.

TPG, originally known as Texas Pacific Group, was founded in 1992 by David Bonderman and Jim Coulter. About a month ago, TPG named Jon Winkelried as its CEO and Coulter as executive chairman.