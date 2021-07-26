Monday, July 26, 2021
99.5 F
Fort Worth
Search
HomeBusiness

‘Yellowstone’ prequel seeking crew members, extras in Fort Worth

FWBP Staff
🕐 2 min read
Y:1883 courtesy Paramount

Fort Worth just finished one of its biggest interactions with Hollywood with the premiere of 12 Mighty Orphans, but don’t stop trying to spot movie stars around town.

The prequel to the hit Paramount series Yellowstone, Y:1883, is looking for crew members and extras in Fort Worth. Y: 1883 is a prequel that will explore the roots of the prominent Montana ranching family, the Duttons.

Yellowstone and its prequels (there’s another one called 6666 about the storied ranch) are both produced and from the creative mind of Taylor Sheridan, who grew up in Fort Worth. Sheridan was nominated for an Academy Award for his screenplay for the film, Hell Or High Water in 2016. Sheridan, who spent his early years on a ranch in Cranfills Gap, Texas, was the face of the group that purchased the legendary 6666′s Ranches recently. The ranch, established in 1870, was on the market for $347.7 million.

In other words, Sheridan and Yellowstone are  a big deal. It’s not the first time, Sheridan has filmed in the area. In October 2020, Yellowstone filmed some scenes at Mary’s Brazos Café on Tin Top Road in Weatherford.

According to the Film Fort Worth notice on social media, Y:1883 is looking for crew members for all departments. If you have an interest, send resumes to y1883production@gmail.com

The production is also looking for extras. Sign up with @LegacyCasting or visit mycastingfile.com or email extras@legacycasting.com

Previous articleWhat you need to know about the latest COVID-19 surge and how to stay safe
Next articleAbbott appoints HSC associate professor to opioid abatement council
FWBP Staffhttps://fortworthbusiness.com/

Related Articles

Our Digital Sponsors

Latest Articles

Load more

© Fort Worth Business Press
P.O. Box 65, Fort Worth, TX 76101

Not ready to subscribe?

Try a few articles on us.

Enter your email address and we will give you access to three articles a month, to give us a try. You also get an opportunity to receive our newsletter with stories of the day.

Get our email updates

Stay up-to-date with the issues, companies and people that matter most to business in the Fort Worth.

  • Restaurants
  • Technology
  • and more!

FWBP Morning Brief

FWBP 5@5

Weekend Newsletter

  • Banking & Finance
  • Culture
  • Real Estate