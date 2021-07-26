‘Yellowstone’ prequel seeking crew members, extras in Fort Worth

Fort Worth just finished one of its biggest interactions with Hollywood with the premiere of 12 Mighty Orphans, but don’t stop trying to spot movie stars around town.

The prequel to the hit Paramount series Yellowstone, Y:1883, is looking for crew members and extras in Fort Worth. Y: 1883 is a prequel that will explore the roots of the prominent Montana ranching family, the Duttons.

Yellowstone and its prequels (there’s another one called 6666 about the storied ranch) are both produced and from the creative mind of Taylor Sheridan, who grew up in Fort Worth. Sheridan was nominated for an Academy Award for his screenplay for the film, Hell Or High Water in 2016. Sheridan, who spent his early years on a ranch in Cranfills Gap, Texas, was the face of the group that purchased the legendary 6666′s Ranches recently. The ranch, established in 1870, was on the market for $347.7 million.

In other words, Sheridan and Yellowstone are a big deal. It’s not the first time, Sheridan has filmed in the area. In October 2020, Yellowstone filmed some scenes at Mary’s Brazos Café on Tin Top Road in Weatherford.

According to the Film Fort Worth notice on social media, Y:1883 is looking for crew members for all departments. If you have an interest, send resumes to y1883production@gmail.com

The production is also looking for extras. Sign up with @LegacyCasting or visit mycastingfile.com or email extras@legacycasting.com