ZAPP Kitchen opens first Fort Worth location

ZAAP Kitchen, a fast casual Thai and Lao concept, has opened at WestBend in Fort Worth, it’s fourth location in DFW and first in Fort Worth.

“Trademark is excited to bring ZAAP Kitchen to WestBend,” said Todd Anderton, VP of Marketing, Trademark Property Co. “ZAAP, a family-owned restaurant, focuses on fresh Lao and Thai cuisine. I believe it will be greatly appreciated by the Fort Worth market.”

Heading up the kitchen, Operating Partner and Chef Kevin Singharaj has an extensive food and beverage background with over 19 years in the industry, ranging from culinary endeavors in Hawaii and working as a managing partner at Mix Poke Bar in Washington to holding positions locally at Nobu.

ZAPP offers signature dishes such as Tom Kha Soup, Nam Khao, Pineapple Fried Rice, Green Papaya Salad and Pad Thai. Rounding out ZAAP’s menu are signature desserts like Mango Sticky Rice and a selection of Joy Macaron Ice Cream sandwiches as well as Lao and Thai iced tea and young coconut juice. Gluten-free and vegetarian options are also included. Dine-in and socially distanced patio seating are offered and delivery is available via Door Dash, Chow Now & Uber Eats.

“We’re thrilled to open our fourth location at WestBend. Our dishes are reflective of what we enjoyed growing up in our family. We can’t wait to share them with Fort Worth,” said Kevin Singharaj, Chef, ZAAP Kitchen.

ZAAP will bring 20 jobs to the Fort Worth economy and is currently hiring for front and back of house. Send resumes to zaapkitchentcu@gmail.com.