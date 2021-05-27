ZIPZONE exands to Everman, adds Crowley, south Fort Worth areas

The Crowley ZIPZONE is expanding its service area and extending hours of operation beginning Tuesday, June 1. To reflect the new service area of Crowley, Everman and parts of south Fort Worth, the ZIPZONE name is changing to the South Tarrant ZIPZONE. Hours of operation will be 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. weekdays.

To celebrate the new South Tarrant ZIPZONE expansion, Trinity Metro is offering free rides to passengers on all ZIPZONEs through June 30. The other ZIPZONEs are Southside and Mercantile (powered by VIA) and Alliance (powered by Lyft).

The South Tarrant ZIPZONE is supported by grant funding from the North Central Texas Council of Governments and the Congestion Mitigation and Air Quality Improvement program. The expansion offers connections to bus routes 65X at the South Park & Ride and bus routes 3, 5a, 5b, 6, 66X, 67X, 71, and 72.