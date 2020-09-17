1000Bulbs.com leases in Mesquite

Urban Logistics Realty (ULR), is pleased to announce that it has executed its first lease at Urban District 30 (UD30) in Mesquite with 1000Bulbs.com, an award winning e-commerce lighting retailer.

The 203,040-square-foot lease is one of the larger leases to land in the Mesquite / Garland submarkets year-to-date, and a testament to the resiliency of the industrial leasing market and growing popularity of Northeast Dallas locations. The new location at UD30 allows 1000Bulbs.com to grow their warehouse capacity by 60 percent. The company evaluated all potential options in Northeast and East Dallas to accommodate their expansion needs and ultimately decided this Mesquite location fit their needs best.

Jason Nunley at ULR, said, “We are thrilled to welcome our first and lead tenant to UD30. We could not be more

excited to watch the project deliver with a great tenant like 1000Bulbs.com calling it home, and we look forward to

providing future tenants of UD30 the same service and competitive opportunity.”



Stream’s Blake Kendrick and Seth Koschak represented the tenant, 1000Bulbs.com, and Stream’s Matt Dornak

and Drew Feagin represented ULR.

Kendrick, Managing Partner in Dallas / Fort Worth, said, “When you have a long-term relationship with a client, like we’ve had with 1000Bulbs.com, you feel extremely proud when they show continued growth year-after-year.

Our goal was to do everything we could to ensure our client was positioned in the best possible scenario for continued flexibility and growth, and Urban District 30 offered exactly that.”

UD30 is located in the Northeast Dallas submarket with frontage along Interstate 30 near the Interstate 635 and

30 interchange. Northeast Dallas is one of the most sought-after submarkets in Dallas / Fort Worth with its ample

labor supply and excellent highway infrastructure. The area has proven to have strong tenant demand and a dense population base that is attractive to both distribution and manufacturing tenants, which warranted such a significant investment for ULR. After signing the lease with 1000Bulbs.com, UD30 has 773,973 square feet of

remaining leasable square footage within five buildings all of which are expected to deliver in fourth quarter 2020.

Kim Pedersen, Founder of 1000Bulbs.com, stated, “We are extremely excited to have the opportunity to expand

our warehouse footprint and service capability, as well as be positioned in such a prime location in the East Dallas

area.”