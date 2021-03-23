3 Crescent managed buildings, 3 employees recognized by BOMA

Three Crescent Property Services LLC managed buildings in the Greater Dallas area won The Outstanding Buildings of the Year (TOBY) awards and three Crescent employees were recognized by BOMA for exemplifying the highest levels of professionalism in the commercial real estate industry.

McKinney & Olive and Greenhill Towers earned top honors for the third consecutive year, while 511 East John Carpenter Freeway picked up its first TOBY award at the Building Owners and Managers Association (BOMA) Lone Star Industry Excellence Awards. The three Crescent-managed properties will compete for TOBY honors in the Southwest Region this April.

McKinney & Olive, which is owned by institutional investors advised by J.P. Morgan Asset Management and developed and managed by Crescent, earned a TOBY award as The Outstanding Building of the Year for buildings with 500,000 to 1 million square feet. McKinney & Olive is a Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) v4 Operations + Maintenance Existing Building Gold certified building.

The Cesar Pelli design connects McKinney & Olive with the community through a sheer glass façade, roof-top terrace and one-acre outdoor piazza. The creative space for office customers and retail consumers fits nicely in the vibrant, walkable Uptown Dallas community.

Greenhill Towers, which is owned by Codina Partners and managed by Crescent, earned a TOBY award as The Outstanding Building of the Year for Suburban Mid-rise. Designed by Pierce Goodwin Alexander, the 278,000-square-foot building features two buildings consisting of a 12-story tower and three-story garden building. Greenhill Towers is located in Addison – in the heart of North Dallas.

511 East John Carpenter Freeway, also owned by Codina Partners and managed by Crescent, earned its first TOBY award as The Outstanding Building of the Year for buildings with 100,000 – 249,999 square feet. The seven-story, 164,299-square-foot building is located in Las Colinas. The Energy Star-benchmarked building features a conferencing facility, fitness center, on-site deli and controlled access security.

During the pandemic, both Greenhill Towers and 511 East John Carpenter Freeway modified building systems to capture and kill germs and viruses, earning platinum certification from Haven Diagnostics and being rated in the top five percent of healthiest buildings in Dallas Fort Worth and the United States.

TOBY awards recognize quality in commercial real estate buildings and reward excellence in building management. BOMA Dallas Lone Star Industry Excellence Awards honor persons in the commercial real estate industry who exemplify highest levels of professionalism and assist BOMA in adding value to the Greater Dallas commercial real estate industry.

The three Crescent commercial real estate professionals recognized with BOMA Dallas Lone Star Industry Excellence Awards are Kristine Lang, Crescent Property Manager at The Crescent®; Candace Brownell, Assistant Property Manager at 511 E. John Carpenter Freeway; and Josh Hartsell, Chief Engineer at McKinney & Olive.

Lang was voted Outstanding Member of the Year. She is president of Dallas Building Owners and Managers Association (BOMA) and created the BOMA Greater Dallas Unplugged vlog, a helpful tool to keep the commercial real estate industry connected during the challenging COVID-19 pandemic. Lang was recognized for her ethical, professional and courteous relationships within BOMA and the real estate industry.

Brownell was named Assistant Property Manager of the Year. She helped building customers navigate the pandemic with timely content and communication about COVID-19 and participation in a Healthy Building Initiative which developed comprehensive measures to mitigate risks and spread of the virus. This initiative introduced Nanoseptic® technology, Ionic air cleaning, UV lighting, and air filtration to help protect building customers from virus impacts.

Hartsell was recognized as Chief Engineer of the Year. Hartsell helped implement new technologies to respond to COVID-19, working with BOMA Greater Dallas Allied members to create a new filtration design, designing an energy-efficient filter system that utilizes MERV9-A pre-filtration in addition to MERV13-filters, and assisting an HVAC contractor to design UV lighting to enhance air handling units (AHUs).

