66.1 F
Fort Worth
Tuesday, April 6, 2021
Search
HomeCCBP

6 relatives dead in apparent murder-suicide at Texas home

AP News
Photo by kat wilcox from Pexels

by AP News.

ALLEN, Texas (AP) — Six people were found dead in a suburban Dallas home early Monday after police say two brothers apparently killed four family members and then themselves.

Police in Allen went to the home for a welfare check at around 1 a.m. Police said the call came from a family friend who said that someone at the house was suicidal.

“Apparently two brothers made an agreement to commit suicide and ended up taking the entire family with them,” police Sgt. Jon Felty told The Dallas Morning News.

Police haven’t released the identities of those who died, but said they include two teenage brothers, a sister, their father and mother and a grandmother. Police say the youngest victim was 19.

Police believe that the slayings happened over the weekend.

Get our email updates

Previous articleEating our lunch: Biden points to China in development push
Next articleHigh court sides with Google in copyright fight with Oracle
AP Newshttps://apnews.com/

Related Articles

Our Digital Sponsors

Stay Connected

7,424FansLike
1,942FollowersFollow
11,825FollowersFollow
93SubscribersSubscribe

Join Our Newsletter

Latest Articles

Load more

© Fort Worth Business Press, P.O. Box 65, Fort Worth, TX 76101