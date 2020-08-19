70.6 F
Fort Worth
Wednesday, August 19, 2020
CCBP Whiskey Cake Kitchen & Bar hires Ray Risley as president, CEO
CCBP

Whiskey Cake Kitchen & Bar hires Ray Risley as president, CEO

By FWBP Staff
Ray Risley

Other News

Culture

What to Know: The ‘new normal’ office, a new Texas sanger, Plano decorating and we lament the powder-blue Oldsmobile Cutlass

Robert Francis -
Texas has some great music. There’s Willie of course and Bob Wills and don’t forget Sam the Sham and the Pharaohs (Sam...
Read more
CCBP

Where’s the Dr Pepper?

FWBP Staff -
First toilet paper, now Dr Pepper? Now the COVID-19 really has it out for Texas.
Read more
Culture

Cheetos, mac ‘n cheese together at last

FWBP Staff -
We've got some news from a spokescat. Never thought I'd type that sentence. Cheetos' spokescat, Chester Cheetah is rolling out the orange...
Read more
CCBP

BG Staffing: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

AP News -
PLANO, Texas (AP) _ BG Staffing Inc. (BGSF) on Wednesday reported a second-quarter loss of $4.8 million, after reporting a profit in...
Read more
FWBP Staff
FWBP Staffhttps://fortworthbusiness.com/

 Whiskey Cake Kitchen & Bar announced Aug.12 the hiring of Ray Risley as its new President and Chief Operating Officer. 

Risley, a seasoned hospitality executive, brings a long track record of attracting and developing high-level talent to Whiskey Cake. With an impressive history of progressing leaders in the industry, Risley creates a culture amongst employees that promotes the continued ability to adapt, evolve and thrive. 

“Ray’s strength in growing brands through investment in team is unique and we are excited to have his exceptional leadership at the helm as we grow Whiskey Cake into a nationally recognized brand,” said  Front Burner Restaurants CEO Jack Gibbons. “In any great organization, the ability to adjust and grow is only as strong as the leadership teams you build. Ray is laser-focused on developing leaders and amplifying brands. His expertise will impact our rate of growth and ability to translate the brand to guests in new markets.” 

When Risley isn’t working side-by-side with his team, he’s putting his sharpened carpentry skills and appreciation for home-grown vegetables to use. With a handcrafted large box garden that grows tomatoes, herbs and peppers in his backyard, Risley’s personal interests align perfectly with Whiskey Cake’s farm-fresh menu. 

“I am thrilled to join the Whiskey Cake team and take on this new role,” Risley said. “I believe a strong cultural and operational foundation will enhance the potential of this innovative restaurant brand. I am also incredibly excited to lead a brand that nurtures relationships with local artisans to deliver farm-to-fork dishes. This is a perfect marriage of my personal and professional passions.”  

Whiskey Cake reimagined the neighborhood restaurant almost ten years ago by serving up farm-to-fork dishes and garden-to-glass cocktails out of its scratch kitchen and bar; in other words, familiar American food that has been revved up a notch. Microwave? Never heard of it. Whiskey Cake uses slow-cooking methods on a live wood grill, smoker and spit because everything tastes better that way. In addition to offering delicious dishes, Whiskey Cake’s energetic bartenders hand-make whiskey cocktails and bold elixirs from premium liquors and fresh ingredients picked straight from their on-site garden. Whiskey Cake also offers a wide selection of micro-brewed beers, whiskey flights and curated wines. For more information, including hours, directions and the full menu, visit whiskeycake.com.

Previous articleApple is 1st US company to be valued at $2 trillion
Next articleWall Street ticks up, adding a bit more to S&P 500’s record
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Latest News

CCBP

200,000 SF spec office project announced for McKinney

FWBP Staff -
 Kaizen Development Partners, in partnership with McKinney Economic Development Corporation (MEDC) has announced plans for a new 200,000-square-foot spec office project in the District...
Read more
Banking

Mahaney named to lead Dallas market for Comerica

FWBP Staff -
Comerica Inc. announced Aug. 18 that Amanda G. Mahaney has been selected to lead its Dallas Market....
Read more
CCBP

Irving, Farmers Branch properties sold

FWBP Staff -
 Institutional Property Advisors (IPA), a division of Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), announced Aug. 17 the sale of two multifamily properties totaling 710 units in...
Read more
CCBP

Police: Body of a Texas couple’s son found in bucket of tar

AP News -
MCKINNEY, Texas (AP) — A Texas couple have been charged with evidence tampering and abuse of a corpse after authorities found their...
Read more
CCBP

Where’s the Dr Pepper?

FWBP Staff -
First toilet paper, now Dr Pepper? Now the COVID-19 really has it out for Texas.
Read more

© Fort Worth Business Press, P.O. Box 65, Fort Worth, TX 76101