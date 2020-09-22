Gov. Greg Abbott has appointed Susan Nichols, Ph.D. to the Continuing Advisory Committee for Special Education for a term set to expire on February 1, 2021. The committee provides policy guidance on special education and related services for children with disabilities in Texas.

Susan Nichols, Ph.D. of Carrollton is currently serving as the Interim Executive Director at the University of North Texas Kristin Farmer Autism Center in Denton. She is a member of the Texas Association of Behavior Analysts and Association of Professional Behavior Analysts. Nichols received a Bachelor of Science in Psychology from Texas Woman’s University and a Master of Science and Doctor of Philosophy in Special Education from the University of North Texas.