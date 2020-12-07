Abbott appoints Jones to 467th Judicial District Court

Gov. Greg Abbott has appointed Derbha Jones as Judge of the 467th Judicial District Court in Denton County, effective January 1, 2021, for a term set to expire on December 31, 2022, or until her successor shall be duly elected and qualified.

Derbha Jones of Sanger is a solo practice attorney in Denton. She is board certified in Family Law and Child Welfare Law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization.

She is a member of the State Bar of Texas, and is a board member of its Child Protection Section and a member of the Family Law Section.

Additionally, she is a Fellow of the State Bar College of Texas and a member of the Texas Association of Family Law Specialists, Denton County Bar Association, and the Dallas Bar Association.

She is a board member of the Denton Housing Authority and Legal Aid of Northwest Texas. Jones received a Bachelor of Science from Northeast Louisiana University and a Juris Doctor degree from Texas Wesleyan University School of Law.

Please leave this field empty Oh hi there 👋 It’s nice to meet you. Sign up to receive awesome content in your inbox. We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.