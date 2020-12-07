63 F
Fort Worth
Monday, December 7, 2020
Search
CCBP Abbott appoints Jones to 467th Judicial District Court
CCBP

Abbott appoints Jones to 467th Judicial District Court

By FWBP Staff
woman in gold dress holding sword figurine
Photo by Tingey Injury Law Firm on Unsplash

Other News

Commerical

Park Row Logistics Center sold

FWBP Staff -
JLL Capital Markets announced Dec. 7 it has closed the sale of Park Row Logistics Center, a new, 155,425-square-foot state-of-the-art industrial warehouse in the Dallas-area community...
Read more
CCBP

Abbott appoints Jones to 467th Judicial District Court

FWBP Staff -
Gov. Greg Abbott has appointed Derbha Jones as Judge of the 467th Judicial District Court in Denton County, effective January 1, 2021, for a...
Read more
Education

Abbott appoints Perry to Early Childhood Advisory Committee

FWBP Staff -
Gov. Greg Abbott has appointed Stephanie Perry to the Early Childhood Intervention Advisory Committee for a term set to expire on February 1, 2025....
Read more
Commerical

JLL adds to retail team

FWBP Staff -
JLL announced their latest strategic addition to the Dallas retail team on Dec. 7. Commercial real estate veteran Amy Nott has joined JLL’s brokerage...
Read more
FWBP Staffhttps://fortworthbusiness.com/

Gov. Greg Abbott has appointed Derbha Jones as Judge of the 467th Judicial District Court in Denton County, effective January 1, 2021, for a term set to expire on December 31, 2022, or until her successor shall be duly elected and qualified.

Derbha Jones of Sanger is a solo practice attorney in Denton. She is board certified in Family Law and Child Welfare Law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization.
She is a member of the State Bar of Texas, and is a board member of its Child Protection Section and a member of the Family Law Section.
Additionally, she is a Fellow of the State Bar College of Texas and a member of the Texas Association of Family Law Specialists, Denton County Bar Association, and the Dallas Bar Association.
She is a board member of the Denton Housing Authority and Legal Aid of Northwest Texas. Jones received a Bachelor of Science from Northeast Louisiana University and a Juris Doctor degree from Texas Wesleyan University School of Law.

close

Oh hi there 👋 It’s nice to meet you.

Sign up to receive awesome content in your inbox.

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

close

Oh hi there 👋
It’s nice to meet you.

Sign up to receive awesome content in your inbox.

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Previous articleAbbott appoints Perry to Early Childhood Advisory Committee
Next articlePark Row Logistics Center sold

Latest News

CCBP

Hewlett Packard Enterprise to move headquarters to Texas

AP News -
SPRING, Texas (AP) — Tech giant Hewlett Packard Enterprise said it is moving its global headquarters to the Houston area from California, where the...
Read more
CCBP

Stream names Millington VP in Dallas office

FWBP Staff -
Kristin Millington has joined Stream Realty Partners’ office leasing division as a Vice President in the firm’s Dallas office. Millington will focus on the leasing...
Read more
CCBP

DART board names David Leininger as interim president/executive director

FWBP Staff -
The Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) Board of Directors selected David Leininger to serve as DART’s interim president/executive director at a special called meeting...
Read more
CCBP

JPI expands with Jefferson At The Grove In Frisco

FWBP Staff -
JPI announced Oct. 28 the close of construction financing on Jefferson at The Grove, a Class A multifamily development that will feature urban-style architecture,...
Read more
CCBP

Suprize your holiday guests with Cheetos recipes

FWBP Staff -
Looking for a little holiday cheer – or Cheetos? Just in time for the holidays, Chester Cheetah is looking to bring a little holiday cheer...
Read more

© Fort Worth Business Press, P.O. Box 65, Fort Worth, TX 76101