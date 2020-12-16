Governor Abbott Appoints Seven To Texas Medical Board District Two Review Committee

AUSTIN – Gov. Greg Abbott has appointed Zachary Jones, M.D. and reappointed Lewis Benavides to the Texas Medical Board District Two Review Committee for terms set to expire on January 15, 2022. Additionally, he appointed Carrie de Moor, M.D., Clyde Loll, and Robert Simonson, D.O. for terms set to expire on January 15, 2024 and appointed Angela Downes and Ivan Rovner, M.D. for terms set to expire January 15, 2026.

Zachary Jones, M.D. of Frisco is an Anesthesiologist with Metropolitan Anesthesia Consultants. He is a member of the American Society of Anesthesiologists, Texas Society of Anesthesiologists, Texas Medical Association, and the Dallas County Medical Society. Jones received a Bachelor of Arts in Biology from The University of Texas at Austin and a Doctor of Medicine from The University of Texas Health Science Center – Houston.

Lewis Benavides of Crossroads is the Senior Associate Vice President for Human Resources at Texas Women’s University. He is a member of the College & University Professional Association, National Museum of the Pacific War, and the Admiral Nimitz Foundation. Benavides received a Bachelor of Business Administration in Management from Southwest Texas State University.

Carrie de Moor, M.D. of Frisco is an Emergency Medicine Physician and managing partner with Driven MD, PLLC. She is a member of the American College of Emergency Physicians, Texas Medical Association, Texas College of Emergency Physicians, and the Collin-Fannin County Medical Society. de Moor received a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology from Southern Methodist University and a Doctor of Medicine from Texas Tech University Health and Science College of Medicine. She completed her residency in Emergency Medicine at Texas Tech El Paso.

Clyde Loll of Huntsville is the Vice President of Nabors Corporate Services, Inc. He is a member of the International Board of Certified Safety Managers, American Society of Quality, and the American Society of Safety Professionals. Loll attended San Jacinto College and Sam Houston State University.

Robert Simonson, D.O. of Duncanville is an Associate Professor of Emergency Medicine at The University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center. He is a member of the American College of Emergency Physicians, American Medical Association, American Society of Clinical Pathologists, National Association of Emergency Medical Services Physicians, Texas Medical Association, and the Southern Medical Association. Simonson received a Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine from the University of North Texas Health Science Center.

Angela Downes of Irving is a Law Professor at The University of Texas – Dallas College of Law. She is a Texas Bar Fellow and a member of the American Bar Association, State Bar of Texas, Dallas Bar Association, Texas Mediation Credentialing Association, and the Association of Attorney Mediators. Downes received a Bachelor of Arts from Mercer University and a Juris Doctor degree from Texas A&M University School of Law, formerly Texas Wesleyan University School of Law.

Ivan Rovner, M.D. of Plano is the President and Managing Partner of North Texas Obstetrics and Gynecology Associates. He is a member of the American College of Obstetrics and Gynecology, American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology, Texas Medical Association, and the Collin-Fannin County Medical Society. Rovner received a Bachelor of Science in General Sciences and Doctor of Medicine from the University of Iowa.