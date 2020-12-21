Abbott appoints to state board of examiners of psychologists

Gov. Greg Abbott has appointed Jamie Becker, Ph.D., Jeanette Deas Calhoun, Ph.D., and Sangeeta Singg, Ph.D. to the Texas State Board of Examiners of Psychologists for terms set to expire on October 31, 2025. Additionally, the Governor named John Bielamowicz chair of the board. The board regulates the practice of psychology in the state of Texas.

Jamie Becker, Ph.D. of Plano is a Clinical Psychologist at Children’s Health Children’s Medical Center and an Associate Professor at UT Southwestern Medical Center. She is board certified in child and adolescent psychology and is the clinical manager for consultation/liaison psychiatry services. She is a member of the Society of Pediatric Psychology, Society of Clinical Child and Adolescent Psychology, Texas Psychological Association and Dallas Psychological Association. In addition, she is a board member of the North Texas Chapter of the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. Becker received a Bachelor of Science in Psychology from The George Washington University, a Master of Science and Doctor of Philosophy in Psychology from Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science, and completed a postdoctoral fellowship at Nationwide Children’s Hospital.

Jeanette Deas Calhoun, Ph.D. of Tyler serves as the Executive Director of East Texas Cares Resource Center. She was founding president of the Jack and Jill Chapter of East Texas. She is a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc, The Links, Inc., the American Association of Higher Education, and the American Association of University Women. She served on the State Black Women’s Initiative for HIV and is a member of Phi Delta Kappa. Deas Calhoun received a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology and Sociology from South Carolina State University, a Master of Arts Degree in Counseling from Atlanta University, and a Doctor of Philosophy in Higher Education Leadership from Florida State University. She is also a graduate of the Texas Women’s Leadership Institute.

Sangeeta Singg, Ph.D. of San Angelo is a Professor of psychology at the Angelo State University, where she started the Graduate Counseling Psychology Program, and served as the Program Director. She is a past president of the Psychological Association of Greater West Texas. She previously served as president on the board of the American Heart Association, Tom Green Division. She is also an avid researcher with 45 publications and 122 presentations. Singg received a Bachelor of Arts in Sociology, English, and Political Science from Punjab University, a Master of Arts in Sociology from Mississippi State University, and a Master of Science and Doctor of Philosophy in Psychology from Texas A&M – Commerce University.John Bielamowicz of Waxahachie is President of Biel Partners Commercial Real Estate, and Co-founder of United States Mask. He is a member of the Real Estate Council and the North Texas Commercial Association of Realtors. In addition, he is a volunteer pilot for Angel Flight South Central. Bielamowicz received a Bachelor of Business Administration in Real Estate from The University of Texas at Arlington. He was first appointed in 2016 by Governor Abbott.