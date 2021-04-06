Abbott apponts 2 to acupuncture board

Gov. Greg Abbott appointed Samantha Gonzalez and reappointed Maria Garcia to the Texas State Board of Acupuncture Examiners for terms set to expire on January 31, 2027. The board has licensing, examination, and rulemaking responsibilities in the field of acupuncture.

Samantha Gonzalez of San Antonio is an Associate Attorney at Hoblit Darling Ralls Hernandez & Hudlow LLP. She is a member of the State Bar of Texas and the Texas Association of Defense Attorneys. Gonzalez received a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from Baylor University and a Juris Doctor degree from Louisiana State University Law Center.

Maria Garcia of Plano is a former healthcare professional and school crossing guard. She previously served on the Plano ISD School Health Advisory Committee. Garcia received an Associate in Arts of Criminal Justice from Ontario Community College and an Associate in Arts of Science from the High-Tech Institute. These appointments are subject to Senate confirmation.