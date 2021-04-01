Abbott Reappoints 3 to Texas Optometry Board; one from North Texas

Gov. Greg Abbott has reappointed Ron Hopping, O.D., Carey Patrick, O.D., and Rene Pena to the Texas Optometry Board for terms set to expire on January 31, 2027. The board oversees licensing and regulation of optometrists in Texas.

Carey Patrick, O.D. of Allen is the President of Fairview Eyecare, P.A., where she serves as a Therapeutic Optometrist and Optometric Glaucoma Specialist. She is a member of the American Optometric Association, Texas Optometric Association, Northeast Texas Optometric Society, and Ocular Nutrition Society. In addition, she is a member of the Allen-Fairview Chamber of Commerce, Fairview Economic Development Council, Fairview Rotary Club, and Girl Scouts of America. She is the recipient of the 2015 Mollie Armstrong Award for outstanding service to the profession of optometry in Texas. Patrick received a Bachelor of Arts in International Business from The University of Texas at Austin, studied for her Master of Arts in International Business Communications at the University of Texas at Dalla,s and graduated a Doctor of Optometry from the University of Houston College of Optometry.

Appointments are subject to Senate confirmation.