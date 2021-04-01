66 F
Fort Worth
Thursday, April 1, 2021
Search
Home CCBP

Abbott Reappoints 3 to Texas Optometry Board; one from North Texas

FWBP Staff
man holding eyeglasses
Photo by Nathan Dumlao on Unsplash

Gov. Greg Abbott has reappointed Ron Hopping, O.D., Carey Patrick, O.D., and Rene Pena to the Texas Optometry Board for terms set to expire on January 31, 2027. The board oversees licensing and regulation of optometrists in Texas.

Carey Patrick, O.D. of Allen is the President of Fairview Eyecare, P.A., where she serves as a Therapeutic Optometrist and Optometric Glaucoma Specialist. She is a member of the American Optometric Association, Texas Optometric Association, Northeast Texas Optometric Society, and Ocular Nutrition Society. In addition, she is a member of the Allen-Fairview Chamber of Commerce, Fairview Economic Development Council, Fairview Rotary Club, and Girl Scouts of America. She is the recipient of the 2015 Mollie Armstrong Award for outstanding service to the profession of optometry in Texas. Patrick received a Bachelor of Arts in International Business from The University of Texas at Austin, studied for her Master of Arts in International Business Communications at the University of Texas at Dalla,s and graduated a Doctor of Optometry from the University of Houston College of Optometry.  

Appointments are subject to Senate confirmation.

Get our email updates

Previous articleCold storage facility planned for Denton industrial area
Next articleWalsh latest drop-off site for food composting pilot program
FWBP Staffhttps://fortworthbusiness.com/

Related Articles

Our Digital Sponsors

Stay Connected

7,408FansLike
1,942FollowersFollow
11,787FollowersFollow
93SubscribersSubscribe

Join Our Newsletter

Latest Articles

Load more

© Fort Worth Business Press, P.O. Box 65, Fort Worth, TX 76101

Webinar