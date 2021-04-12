Abbott reapponts 3 to respiratory care board; one from Plano

Gov. Greg Abbott has reappointed Timothy R. “Tim” Chappell, M.D., Sam Gregory “Gregg” Marshall, Ph.D., and Kandace D. “Kandi” Pool to the Texas Board of Respiratory Care for terms set to expire February 1, 2027. The board advises the Texas Medical Board, adopts rules to establish the certification and permitting program for respiratory therapists and sets minimum qualifications for respiratory care practitioners, standards of conduct and grounds for disciplinary actions.

Timothy R. “Tim” Chappell, M.D. of Plano is a pulmonary and critical care physician in private practice at Collin County Pulmonary Associates. He is a fellow of both the American College of Physicians and the American College of Chest Physicians and a diplomate of the American Board of Internal Medicine with board certification in Internal Medicine, Pulmonary Disease and Critical Care Medicine. In addition, he is a member of the Texas Medical Association and Collin Fannin County Medical Society. Chappell received a Bachelor of Science in Biology and a Doctor of Medicine from the University of Nebraska. He completed his post graduate training at the University of Texas Southwestern Medical School and Parkland Hospital in Dallas.

Sam Gregory “Gregg” Marshall, Ph.D. of Round Rock is professor and chair of the Department of Respiratory Care at Texas State University. He is the president-elect of the Coalition for Baccalaureate and Graduate Respiratory Therapy Education, a Fellow with the American Association for Respiratory Care, and an active member of the Texas Society of Sleep Professionals, Texas Society of Respiratory Care, American Academy of Sleep Medicine and the American Association of Sleep Technologists. Marshall received a Bachelor of Science from Baylor University, Master of Science in Healthcare Administration from Texas State University and a Ph.D. in Education from The University of Texas at Austin. He has served on the faculty at Texas State University since 1980.

Kandace D. “Kandi” Pool of San Angelo is a Broker Associate with Teri Jackson, REALTORS. She previously served as the Executive Vice President of the San Angelo Association of REALTORS for 35 years. She is a member of the National Association of REALTORS and the Texas REALTORS. She is a member and church Secretary for College Hills Baptist Church, a former president of the San Angelo Symphony Chorale, and a former director of the San Angelo Chamber of Commerce. She served as Director and board secretary for the Women’s Job Corp, and was a past president of San Angelo’s Western Little League, and a District Board member of the State of Texas Little League. Pool attended Howard College and Angelo State University.

These appointments are subject to Senate confirmation.