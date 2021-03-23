At Home Group: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

by AP News.

PLANO, Texas (AP) _ At Home Group Inc. (HOME) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $72.7 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Plano-based company said it had profit of $1.08 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 69 cents per share.

The home decor retailer posted revenue of $562 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $514.7 million.

For the year, the company reported that its loss narrowed to $149.7 million, or $2.32 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.74 billion.

At Home Group shares have climbed 100% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $30.88, rising thirteenfold in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HOME at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HOME