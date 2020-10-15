Barnes to lead Cigna in North Texas

Cigna (NYSE:CI) has named Keith Barnes as market president for its commercial health care and related benefits plans in North Texas and Oklahoma.

In this role, his responsibilities include driving market growth by creating customer value and ensuring that the local market strategy, product and network offerings meet evolving customer and client needs.

While focusing on improving health care affordability, predictability, and simplicity for Cigna’s clients and customers, he will collaborate with area health care professionals and health systems to help improve the health of Cigna’s customers, and lead Cigna’s efforts to serve local communities.

“Keith Barnes is an accomplished and skilled leader who understands the complexities of the local market. He is committed to driving value for our customers and clients, and with his extensive broker and client relationships in North Texas and Oklahoma, he is exceptionally well-suited to drive sales and customer growth,” said Ralph Holmes, senior vice president for Cigna’s U.S. commercial business in the Southwest region.

Barnes comes to Cigna with more than 33 years of commercial, public sector and market sales leadership experience within the health care industry.

Most recently, he was senior divisional vice president at Health Care Service Corporation (HCSC)/Blue Cross Blue Shield. While at HCSC, he was responsible for leading profit and loss performance, client relations, and retention and growth strategies.

He also directed new business development and existing account management across a five-state territory. Prior to that, he held a variety of progressive leadership roles at Aetna, PacifiCare, and Prudential HealthCare.

Barnes earned a bachelor’s degree in finance from Stephen F. Austin University. He will be based at Cigna’s regional headquarters in Plano.