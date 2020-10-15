69.1 F
Fort Worth
Thursday, October 15, 2020
CCBP Barnes to lead Cigna in North Texas
CCBP

Barnes to lead Cigna in North Texas

By FWBP Staff
Generic health care

Other News

CCBP

Richards Group founder resigns following ‘too black’ comments

FWBP Staff -
Stan Richards, founder of Dallas-based The Richards Group, has resigned from the agency following after several major clients left over a statement...
Read more
CCBP

Barnes to lead Cigna in North Texas

FWBP Staff -
 Cigna (NYSE:CI) has named Keith Barnes as market president for its commercial health care and related benefits plans in North Texas and Oklahoma.
Read more
Government

DOJ charges Texas billionaire in $2 billion tax fraud scheme

AP News -
By JANIE HAR Associated PressSAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Federal prosecutors charged Texas billionaire Robert Brockman on Thursday with a $2 billion tax...
Read more
Aviation

Not again! Airline crew reports jetpacker near LA airport

AP News -
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Officials are investigating a report from an airline crew member that someone was flying in a jetpack as...
Read more
FWBP Staff
FWBP Staffhttps://fortworthbusiness.com/

 Cigna (NYSE:CI) has named Keith Barnes as market president for its commercial health care and related benefits plans in North Texas and Oklahoma.

Keith Barnes has joined Cigna as market president for North Texas and Oklahoma.

In this role, his responsibilities include driving market growth by creating customer value and ensuring that the local market strategy, product and network offerings meet evolving customer and client needs.
While focusing on improving health care affordability, predictability, and simplicity for Cigna’s clients and customers, he will collaborate with area health care professionals and health systems to help improve the health of Cigna’s customers, and lead Cigna’s efforts to serve local communities.

“Keith Barnes is an accomplished and skilled leader who understands the complexities of the local market. He is committed to driving value for our customers and clients, and with his extensive broker and client relationships in North Texas and Oklahoma, he is exceptionally well-suited to drive sales and customer growth,” said Ralph Holmes, senior vice president for Cigna’s U.S. commercial business in the Southwest region.

Barnes comes to Cigna with more than 33 years of commercial, public sector and market sales leadership experience within the health care industry.
Most recently, he was senior divisional vice president at Health Care Service Corporation (HCSC)/Blue Cross Blue Shield. While at HCSC, he was responsible for leading profit and loss performance, client relations, and retention and growth strategies.
He also directed new business development and existing account management across a five-state territory. Prior to that, he held a variety of progressive leadership roles at Aetna, PacifiCare, and Prudential HealthCare.

Barnes earned a bachelor’s degree in finance from Stephen F. Austin University. He will be based at Cigna’s regional headquarters in Plano.

Previous articleDOJ charges Texas billionaire in $2 billion tax fraud scheme
Next articleRichards Group founder resigns following ‘too black’ comments

Latest News

CCBP

Richards Group founder resigns following ‘too black’ comments

FWBP Staff -
Stan Richards, founder of Dallas-based The Richards Group, has resigned from the agency following after several major clients left over a statement...
Read more
CCBP

New police HQ for Prosper

FWBP Staff -
After years of occupying temporary or insufficiently small spaces, the Prosper Police Department has a new, permanent home.A ceremonial blue ribbon was...
Read more
CCBP

Celina police chief retires

FWBP Staff -
Chief Tony Griggs of the City of Celine Police Department, has retired, the city announced Oct. 6. To serve as Interim Chief...
Read more
CCBP

Crescent announces lease extensions, renewals

FWBP Staff -
Crescent Property Services LLC and institutional investors advised by J.P. Morgan Asset Management announce multiple lease expansions and renewals at The Crescent. 
Read more
CCBP

SolomonEdwards expands to North Texas, Ark-Ok markets

FWBP Staff -
SolomonEdwards, a national professional services firm that has delivered exceptional people for 20 years, has announced service expansion to the North...
Read more

© Fort Worth Business Press, P.O. Box 65, Fort Worth, TX 76101