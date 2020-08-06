75.9 F
Fort Worth
Thursday, August 6, 2020
CCBP

BG Staffing: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

By AP News
person walking holding brown leather bag
Photo by Marten Bjork on Unsplash

Other News

CCBP

Rent-A-Center: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

AP News -
PLANO, Texas (AP) _ Rent-A-Center Inc. (RCII) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $38.5 million.On a per-share basis, the Plano, Texas-based company...
Read more
CCBP

Cinemark: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

AP News -
PLANO, Texas (AP) _ Cinemark Holdings Inc. (CNK) on Tuesday reported a second-quarter loss of $170.4 million, after reporting a profit in...
Read more
CCBP

Lay’s flavors pay tribue to iconic restaurants, make donation

FWBP Staff -
In these uncertain, unprecedented and unparalleled times, Plano-based Frito-Lay is introducing Lay's Flavor Icons, recreating the taste of iconic restaurant dishes in...
Read more
CCBP

New CEO at Landmark Management

FWBP Staff -
PLANO - Landmark Management Group, a provider of consumer finance solutions, has completed a CEO transition. Joel Mussat, a longtime executive in...
Read more
AP News
AP Newshttps://apnews.com/


PLANO, Texas (AP) _ BG Staffing Inc. (BGSF) on Wednesday reported a second-quarter loss of $4.8 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.


On a per-share basis, the Plano, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 47 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 16 cents per share.
The staffing company posted revenue of $62.6 million in the period.
BG Staffing shares have decreased 56% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 42% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BGSF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BGSF

Previous articleRent-A-Center: 2Q Earnings Snapshot
Next articleCore-Mark: 2Q Earnings Snapshot
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Latest News

CCBP

Rent-A-Center: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

AP News -
PLANO, Texas (AP) _ Rent-A-Center Inc. (RCII) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $38.5 million.On a per-share basis, the Plano, Texas-based company...
Read more
CCBP

Comstock: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

AP News -
FRISCO, Texas (AP) _ Comstock Resources Inc. (CRK) on Wednesday reported a second-quarter loss of $49.9 million, after reporting a profit in...
Read more
CCBP

Dallas developer facing bribery charges put on house arrests

AP News -
DALLAS (AP) — A Dallas real estate developer has been put on house arrest after two federal judges found that he violated...
Read more
CCBP

Cinemark: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

AP News -
PLANO, Texas (AP) _ Cinemark Holdings Inc. (CNK) on Tuesday reported a second-quarter loss of $170.4 million, after reporting a profit in...
Read more
CCBP

Lay’s flavors pay tribue to iconic restaurants, make donation

FWBP Staff -
In these uncertain, unprecedented and unparalleled times, Plano-based Frito-Lay is introducing Lay's Flavor Icons, recreating the taste of iconic restaurant dishes in...
Read more

© Fort Worth Business Press, P.O. Box 65, Fort Worth, TX 76101