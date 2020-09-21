Bradford to lease White Rock Tower

AG Commercial Management LLC has selected Bradford Commercial Real Estate Services to lease its newest holding, White Rock Tower, the only midrise office project in a predominately residential neighborhood in northeast Dallas.

The new assignment is a 72,551-square foot, six-story building at 6510 Abrams Rd., Dallas. Leading the leasing charge will be Melanie Hughes, Bradford’s senior vice president, and Erik Blais, vice president.

“We’re introducing a new leasing concept, the Run Home Zone.’ We’re focusing on prospects who want to do life and work closer to home, particularly during the continued uncertainty of COVID,” Hughes explains. “It enhances the live-work lifestyle in ways that a home office cannot and keeps tenants close enough to help with daily needs like school runs.”

White Rock Tower is well-positioned for Bradford’s new leasing campaign, which is based on being a 10-minute drive from office to home and schools. The midrise is located in a densely populated neighborhood of apartments, single-family homes and public/private schools along with big-box and basic services’ retail. It’s also about three miles north of one of the city’s most popular recreational amenities, White Rock Lake and the Dallas Arboretum & Botanical Garden.

“We know that many people who are working from home still want an office presence,” Hughes says. “The convenience of being 10 minutes between both locations is a strong attraction.”

White Rock Tower is more than 90% leased to 49 tenants, representing a wide spectrum of professional services. The largest tenant is Re/MAX DFW Associates, which occupies more than, 8,200 sf.

With a new owner and leasing team in place, the next move is a major renovation of the lobby and fourth-floor conference center and tenant lounge. Spec suites will be added as will exterior building signage.

White Rock Tower also is home to a 4,000-sf executive suites’ center that can double as incubator space and a Parks Café, a popular break-room kiosk concept in many Dallas office buildings. Tenant amenities also include key-card access, security guards and a 4:1,000 parking ratio on a surface lot with 24 covered spaces.

The midrise, completed in 1981, is set on nearly 2.8 acres at the corner of Abrams Road and Larmanda Street. At the edge of the property is a Comerica bank offering lobby and drive-through services. Northwest Highway is just a few blocks away. Central Expressway and Interstate 635 also are close by. A U.S. Post Office abuts the project.

“White Rock Tower is located close to retail, other neighborhood services and homes,” Hughes says. “Creating a Run Home Zone for marketing projects makes perfectly good sense in today’s business world.”