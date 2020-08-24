Browning appointed to Fifth Court of Appeals

Gov. Greg Abbott has appointed John G. Browning to the Fifth Court of Appeals for a term set to expire on December 31, 2020, or until his successor shall be duly elected and qualified.

John G. Browning of Rockwall is a Partner at Spencer Fane LLP, and an appointed Municipal Judge for the City of Lavon. He is a member of the State Bar of Texas, and its Litigation Section and Appellate Section, and is the immediate past chair of the Computer & Technology Section. He previously served two terms on the State Bar Grievance Committee, and was appointed by the Supreme Court of Texas to the Professional Ethics Committee of the State Bar. He is a member of the State Bar of Oklahoma, Dallas Bar Association, and the Collin County Bar Association, member and former president of the Rockwall County Bar Association, and a past chair of the Texas Bar Journal Editorial Advisory Board. He is a member of the Board of Trustees of the Texas Supreme Court Historical Society, and serves as editor-in-chief of its Journal. Additionally, he is a life fellow of the Texas Bar Foundation, board member of the Lillian Smith Family Violence Foundation, and a member of the Federalist Society, Rockwall County Bar Foundation, Dallas Volunteer Attorney Project, and the St. Thomas More Society. Browning received a Bachelor of Arts History and a Bachelor of Arts in Comparative Literature from Rutgers University and a Juris Doctor degree from The University of Texas School of Law.