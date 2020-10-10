Celina police chief retires

86.4 F
FWBP Staff
FWBP Staffhttps://fortworthbusiness.com/

Chief Tony Griggs of the City of Celine Police Department, has retired, the city announced Oct. 6.
To serve as Interim Chief of Police, the city has retained the services of Allwin Barrow.

Chief Barrow has a successful 50-year
career in both public and private services.
The most recent 30 years, he served as a Police Chief in three Texas cities and as a contracted Interim Chief of Police in eight others where he recruited, recommended, and helped hire
his replacement chief.
Barrow has consulted with the United States Department of Defense and Department of Justice and assisted numerous federal government agencies, private corporations, and cities alike by designing and implementing programs and policies for drug-demand reduction, counter-terror preparedness, leadership development, labor-management relations, and improved management practices.
With the assistance of Chief Barrow, a nation-wide search for a replacement Chief will begin after the holidays. City
Manager, Jason Laumer, noted that finding a replacement is a top priority. “We are searching for a Chief of Police
that embodies the spirit of Servant Leadership and understands the demands of a police department in a rapidly
growing city.”

Mayor Sean Terry acknowledged that while many cities are cutting budgets and defunding their police, the City of
Celina values our police department and continues to move forward with its growth plans. He stated, “The recently
passed budget allows for the hiring of four additional officers and two civilians to help with case workload this
year. Over the last few years, the City has greatly increased police officers to keep up with the growth and their pay.
Additionally, to support our growing police department, design plans are underway for a new, state-of-the-art
central police station at the corner of Coit and Punk Carter.”

