Choctaw Casino unveils $600M expansion aimed at North Texas visitors

Choctaw Casino & Resort in Durant, Oklahoma, just a short drive from North Texas, officially opened its new luxury resort expansion on Aug. 5. The expansion features a 1,000-room, 21-story Sky Tower Hotel, an expanded gaming experience plus elevated amenities, two new pools (coming soon), restaurants, lounges and entertainment options, and a world class collection of Choctaw art.

Choctaw invested $600 million in the luxury entertainment destination with a goal to elevate the overall guest experience in order to meet the demands of a growing customer base from North Texas and beyond,

“We are so excited to welcome our guests to the newly expanded Choctaw Casino & Resort–Durant, a modern entertainment destination for all,” said Heidi Grant, Executive Officer of Gaming & Hospitality. “Every detail is intentional. From the world class collection of Choctaw art that lines the walls, walkways, and even the ceilings, to modern, luxury hotel rooms and bright and airy spaces throughout the property, Choctaw Casino & Resort – Durant is an elevated casino experience that’s close to home.”

After an opening weekend starting Aug. 6, the party continues through the end of the month with an additional $800,000 in cash giveaways and interactive exhibits that allow everyone to get in on the action. Among the special exhibits are:

Among the new offering are Find Yourself at Choctaw – a Digital Mosaic Experience Brought in Partnership with Coca-Cola. Located in the South Entrance to the Sky Tower, this interactive experience takes photos of participating guests and adds them to a larger-than-life digital mosaic. Guests who join in the fun can find themselves on the mosaic August 6 to 8, August 13 to 14, August 20 to 21 and August 27 to 28. All who participate receive a printout of their photo, access to the digital mosaic made up of all the collected images, and exclusive giveaways.

A Live Art Installation Brought to You in Partnership with Coca-Cola

Watch the history of Choctaw Casino & Resort – Durant come to life through the eyes and work of celebrated Choctaw artists Steven Paul Judd, Antonia Belindo, Dylan Cavin, D.G. Smalling and more. Each weekend in August one artist will host a live art installation, capturing history in real time for all to witness. Watch the artists at work.

August 6 to 8, August 13 to 14, August 20 to 21 and August 27 to 28 in the Sky Tower South Entrance.

The design-build team of Las Vegas-based Tutor Perini Building Corp. and JCJ Architecture, both with extensive hospitality and gaming experience, drove the Choctaw expansion project from concept to completion. “As gaming patrons across the globe have continued to become increasingly sophisticated in their expectations, it was important to respond to these expectations,” said Bob Gdowski, AIA, Principal and Director of Hospitality Design with JCJ Architecture. “The Nation inspired us toward a design that is architecturally refined, is contextually responsive, and most importantly is experientially engaging.”