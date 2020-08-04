75.4 F
Fort Worth
Tuesday, August 4, 2020
Cinemark: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

By AP News
red cinema seat number 23
Photo by Kilyan Sockalingum on Unsplash

US to hit Huawei employees with visa bans for rights abuses

AP News -
By MATTHEW LEE AP Diplomatic WriterWASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration said Wednesday it will impose travel bans on employees of the...
Read more
AP News
AP Newshttps://apnews.com/


PLANO, Texas (AP) _ Cinemark Holdings Inc. (CNK) on Tuesday reported a second-quarter loss of $170.4 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.


On a per-share basis, the Plano, Texas-based company said it had a loss of $1.45. Losses, adjusted for restructuring costs, were $1.32 per share.
The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $1.46 per share.


The movie theater owner posted revenue of $9 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $6.9 million.
Cinemark shares have fallen 65% since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped 70% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CNK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CNK

