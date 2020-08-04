Cinemark: 2Q Earnings Snapshot



PLANO, Texas (AP) _ Cinemark Holdings Inc. (CNK) on Tuesday reported a second-quarter loss of $170.4 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.



On a per-share basis, the Plano, Texas-based company said it had a loss of $1.45. Losses, adjusted for restructuring costs, were $1.32 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $1.46 per share.



The movie theater owner posted revenue of $9 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $6.9 million.

Cinemark shares have fallen 65% since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped 70% in the last 12 months.

