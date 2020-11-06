70.2 F
Fort Worth
Friday, November 6, 2020
CCBP Cinemark: 3Q Earnings Snapshot
CCBP

Cinemark: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

By AP News
Cinemark Roanoke

Other News

Real Estate

Irving multifamily property acquired by Cantor Fitzgerald, CAF Management

FWBP Staff -
The 444-unit Class A multifamily property, The Station at MacArthur located in the Las Colinas submarket of Irving, has been acquired by affiliates...
Read more
CCBP

Cinemark: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

AP News -
PLANO, Texas (AP) _ Cinemark Holdings Inc. (CNK) on Thursday reported a third-quarter loss of $147.6 million, after reporting a profit in...
Read more
Business

Farmer Brothers: Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot

AP News -
NORTHLAKE, Texas (AP) _ Farmer Brothers Co. (FARM) on Thursday reported a fiscal first-quarter loss of $6.3 million, after reporting a profit...
Read more
Technology

Sabre: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

AP News -
SOUTHLAKE, Texas (AP) _ Sabre Corp. (SABR) on Friday reported a third-quarter loss of $310.2 million, after reporting a profit in the...
Read more
AP Newshttps://apnews.com/


PLANO, Texas (AP) _ Cinemark Holdings Inc. (CNK) on Thursday reported a third-quarter loss of $147.6 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Plano-based company said it had a loss of $1.25 per share.


The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $1.45 per share.

The movie theater owner posted revenue of $35.5 million in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $60 million.
Cinemark shares have decreased 75% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 77% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CNK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CNK

close

Oh hi there 👋
It’s nice to meet you.

Sign up to receive awesome content in your inbox.

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Previous articleFarmer Brothers: Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot
Next articleIrving multifamily property acquired by Cantor Fitzgerald, CAF Management

Latest News

CCBP

Japan’s Toyota sees profit slip, holding up despite pandemic

AP News -
By YURI KAGEYAMA AP Business WriterTOKYO (AP) — Toyota's July-September profit fell 11% from a year earlier as the coronavirus pandemic slammed...
Read more
CCBP

Frisco student take teen entrepreneur prize for potential COVID treatment

FWBP Staff -
On Saturday, October 17, 2020, a high school student from Frisco, took home the country’s top prize for teen entrepreneur in the 12th Annual Young Entrepreneurs Academy (YEA!)...
Read more
CCBP

Collin County is the center of a political storm as the Texas suburbs become more competitive for Democrats

Texas Tribune -
By Patrick Svitek, The Texas Tribune Oct. 30, 2020 "Collin County is the center of a political storm as...
Read more
CCBP

Interim president named for Dallas West End Association

FWBP Staff -
The Dallas West End Association (WEA) is excited to announce that it has named entrepreneur and West End building owner Tanya Ragan...
Read more
CCBP

Crescent completes Cedar Springs transformation

FWBP Staff -
Crescent Real Estate LLC (Crescent) completes the transformation of 2401 Cedar Springs into a “new building” in Uptown Dallas. Crescent and...
Read more

© Fort Worth Business Press, P.O. Box 65, Fort Worth, TX 76101