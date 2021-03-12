Celina names four finalists for police chief position; 3 from North Texas

The City of Celina on March 12 announced the selection of four finalists who will be considered as the next Chief of Police. Working alongside Strategic Government Resources (SGR), city leaders conducted a nationwide search that yielded 66 candidates from a dozen states.

The City of Celina began the search for a new Chief of Police in November 2020. All candidates were required to have a master’s degree, certification from a national police administrative school (i.e., FBI Academy, Southern Police Institute, ILEA, LEMIT, etc.), and 8 to 12 years of command and management experience in a medium to large police department.

“I am very pleased to report our progress in the search process for our new police chief,” City Manager Jason Laumer said on Wednesday. “Choosing the individual who will lead our police department is one of the most critical hiring decisions we ever make, and each of these finalists appear to have the necessary experience and skills for leading in this growing city.”

The four finalists:

Brad McKeone, Deputy Chief of Police, Coral Springs, Florida

Brad has served in law enforcement for over 21 years. Throughout his career, he has developed community programs, created crime prevention strategies, and prepared strategic plans to increase officer’s response time to emergency calls. Additionally, Brad implemented a summer camp for underserved youth in the community he serves.

McKeone is currently the Deputy Chief of Operations in Coral Springs, Florida, and has served as acting chief on numerous occasions.

As a finalist, McKeone stated, “I would be honored to serve as the next Police Chief for the City of Celina, as I believe this is a place that I can have an immediate and positive impact as well as the ability to raise my family in this incredible community for many years to come.”

Ted May, Assistant Chief of Police for Methodist Hospital System, Dallas, Texas

Ted is an Army Veteran with more than 20 years of experience in law enforcement. Across the span of his career, he has worked in and supervised many different areas within the department including patrol, Criminal Investigations, Internal Affairs, Special Investigations, SWAT, Communications, and Narcotics.

May is the Assistant Chief of Police of the Methodist Health System in Dallas, a department of nearly 140 full and part-time employees. As a finalist, May committed, “If selected as the new Chief of Police for the Celina Police Department, I will provide the necessary leadership, support, and oversight to the current department programs, while developing new initiatives through coalitions with city departments and the community.”

John Cullison, Deputy Chief of Police, Irving, Texas

John has 25 years of experience with the Irving Police Department. During his tenure, he served in numerous roles including Deputy Chief, Patrol Division Commander, Technical Services Division Commander, Tactical Team Commander, Criminal Investigations Sergeant, Professional Standards Sergeant, Detective, and patrol officer.

John is currently the Deputy Chief of police in Irving. As a finalist, Cullison said, “I am confident that my experience and leadership puts me in a strong position to lead the Celina Police Department. As the Chief of Police, I will deliver exceptional police services to the City, and I look forward to the opportunity to serve the community.”

Michael Skillern, Assistant Chief of Police, Houston, Texas

Michael has served the Houston Police Department for 25 years. During the past 19 years he led in a supervisor capacity and was on the department’s senior leadership team for the last nine years.

As the Assistant Chief of Police for the Houston PD, Skillern is responsible for approximately 500 employees over four divisions (Command Center/Crime Analysis Division, Emergency Communications Division, Property Division, and the Traffic Enforcement Division) and two units. As a finalist, Skillern shared, “My career has been built on servant leadership, from the beginning as a young patrol officer to my ascension into senior management. During this time, I have operated on the principle that a police department’s mission should always be to work with all community members it serves, building relationships and thereby building trust.”

On March 26th, 2021, the four candidates will participate in an interview process with two separate interview panels consisting of Celina private citizens, local clergy members, City Council members, and Celina Police Department staff. After those interviews, the city will present the finalist to lead the department.