86.6 F
Fort Worth
Tuesday, October 20, 2020
CCBP Class A office development breaks ground in Plano
CCBP

Class A office development breaks ground in Plano

By FWBP Staff
The Parkwood - the newest Class A office development in Plano. courtesy rendering

Other News

Commerical

Corinth, Prattco acquire additional business park buildings

FWBP Staff -
With the latest acquisition of three additional buildings in the IH-20 West Business Park, Fort Worth-based Corinth Land Co. and Dallas-based Prattco...
Read more
Government

Tarrant County reports 6 COVID deaths on Tuesday

FWBP Staff -
Tarrant County Public Health on Oct. 20 reported six COVID-19 deaths.The deceased include a man from Arlington in his 90s, a man...
Read more
News

Stocks close higher as companies report solid earnings

AP News -
By ALEX VEIGA and DAMIAN J. TROISE AP Business Writers Stocks closed broadly higher Tuesday as Wall Street welcomed...
Read more
CCBP

Class A office development breaks ground in Plano

FWBP Staff -
On Oct. 19,  members of Cawley Partners, First United Bank, and the Haggard Family joined together to officially break ground on The...
Read more
FWBP Staff
FWBP Staffhttps://fortworthbusiness.com/

On Oct. 19,  members of Cawley Partners, First United Bank, and the Haggard Family joined together to officially break ground on The Parkwood – the newest Class A office development in Plano. 

The Parkwood was one of the few North Texas development projects announced early in the pandemic that has already broken ground.

Image: First United Bank team members at The Parkwood Groundbreaking on October 19, 2020.

 “This is a huge accomplishment for all parties involved. We are thrilled to partner with the Haggard family and First United Bank to bring a such a high-end office development to this area of Plano,” said Bill Cawley, Chairman and CEO of Cawley Partners. “This is also an important day because it shows North Texans are ready to move forward and look to the future of the workplace.”

The 120,000 square foot building will be located at 3930 Dallas Parkway, just off the Dallas North Tollway’s Windhaven exit. Designed by Gensler, with Ridgemont Construction as General Contractor, The Parkwood offers spacious floor plates, a fully equipped fitness center, and 4:1000 surface parking.

“Gensler is excited to partner with Cawley Partners to deliver the headquarters for First United Mortgage Co. and Plano’s first branch for First United Bank. Our goal was to create a design that connects the inside and outside, that was honest, regional and textural to reflect the brand and image of First United Bank, while balancing the market demands and desires of the ownership team,” said Gensler Principal, Zach Edwards. “The design incorporates materials and forms that have become part of the First United Bank architectural language and are of the quality expected from a Cawley Partners development. Gensler’s longstanding partnership with First United Bank brought the first mass timber building to Texas and we are proud to continue that relationship on this important project.”

This location will serve as the corporate headquarters for First United Mortgage, the leading mortgage bank in Oklahoma and Texas. First United is taking more than 50% of the building and will also open a full-service banking location on the main floor. Available space remains available for lease on the first and fourth floors of the building and is currently being marketed by Kristi Waddell of Cawley Partners.

www.parkwoodoffice.com

Previous articleTodd Interests to open Thompson Dallas
Next articleStocks close higher as companies report solid earnings

Latest News

CCBP

Todd Interests to open Thompson Dallas

FWBP Staff -
Dallas-based Todd Interests on Oct. 20 announced the planned Nov. 14 opening of Thompson Dallas, which is part of the award-winning lifestyle...
Read more
CCBP

Stream announces chemical company’s move to Frisco

FWBP Staff -
Stream Realty Partners on Oct. 19 announced Magnus Chemical’s relocation to The Star Commerce Center II. This relocation follows Magnus Chemical’s significant growth...
Read more
CCBP

Cushman & Wakefield named to work on transit-oriented development for Addison

FWBP Staff -
Cushman & Wakefield announced Oct. 19 that the real estate services firm has been engaged by the Town of Addison to solicit...
Read more
CCBP

Richards Group founder resigns following ‘too black’ comments

FWBP Staff -
Stan Richards, founder of Dallas-based The Richards Group, has resigned from the agency following after several major clients left over a statement...
Read more
CCBP

Barnes to lead Cigna in North Texas

FWBP Staff -
 Cigna (NYSE:CI) has named Keith Barnes as market president for its commercial health care and related benefits plans in North Texas and Oklahoma.
Read more

© Fort Worth Business Press, P.O. Box 65, Fort Worth, TX 76101