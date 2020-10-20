Class A office development breaks ground in Plano

On Oct. 19, members of Cawley Partners, First United Bank, and the Haggard Family joined together to officially break ground on The Parkwood – the newest Class A office development in Plano.

The Parkwood was one of the few North Texas development projects announced early in the pandemic that has already broken ground.

Image: First United Bank team members at The Parkwood Groundbreaking on October 19, 2020.

“This is a huge accomplishment for all parties involved. We are thrilled to partner with the Haggard family and First United Bank to bring a such a high-end office development to this area of Plano,” said Bill Cawley, Chairman and CEO of Cawley Partners. “This is also an important day because it shows North Texans are ready to move forward and look to the future of the workplace.”

The 120,000 square foot building will be located at 3930 Dallas Parkway, just off the Dallas North Tollway’s Windhaven exit. Designed by Gensler, with Ridgemont Construction as General Contractor, The Parkwood offers spacious floor plates, a fully equipped fitness center, and 4:1000 surface parking.

“Gensler is excited to partner with Cawley Partners to deliver the headquarters for First United Mortgage Co. and Plano’s first branch for First United Bank. Our goal was to create a design that connects the inside and outside, that was honest, regional and textural to reflect the brand and image of First United Bank, while balancing the market demands and desires of the ownership team,” said Gensler Principal, Zach Edwards. “The design incorporates materials and forms that have become part of the First United Bank architectural language and are of the quality expected from a Cawley Partners development. Gensler’s longstanding partnership with First United Bank brought the first mass timber building to Texas and we are proud to continue that relationship on this important project.”

This location will serve as the corporate headquarters for First United Mortgage, the leading mortgage bank in Oklahoma and Texas. First United is taking more than 50% of the building and will also open a full-service banking location on the main floor. Available space remains available for lease on the first and fourth floors of the building and is currently being marketed by Kristi Waddell of Cawley Partners.

