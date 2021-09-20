- Transwestern was awarded a new leasing assignment for the Class A medical office buildings at 4401 and 4461 Coit Road in Frisco. Totaling 160,000 square feet, the buildings are connected to Baylor Scott & White Centennial Hospital and feature air-conditioned skyways. Transwestern’s Jeff Smith is providing leasing services on behalf of the owner, Healthpeak Properties.
- Crimstone AAA Operating Co. renewed its 174,932-square-foot lease at 4100 Platinum Way in Dallas. Transwestern’s Brett Owens represented the landlord, Platinum Way Holdings.
- Highpoint Administrative Services renewed its 8,042-square-foot lease with Amtrust Financial Services at 4455 Lyndon B. Johnson Freeway in Dallas. Transwestern’s David Besserer represented the tenant.
- Vinci Concessions USA signed a new 6,368-square-foot lease with Billingsley Company at 4100 Midway in Carrollton. Transwestern’s Billy Gannon represented the tenant.
- Marksman Security Corporation signed a new 6,196-square-foot lease at Providence Towers at 5001 Spring Valley Road in Dallas. Transwestern’s Kim Brooks, Scott Walker and Justin Miller represented the landlord, KBS.
Collin County Real Deals: Leasing
