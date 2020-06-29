Collin Real Deals: One Bethany West comes on board next month

One Bethany West, the 200,000-square-foot, Class A office property located at 950 West Bethany Drive in Allen, is set to deliver next month and over 40% pre-leased, JLL announced today. Over the last three weeks, the firm secured over 45,000 square feet of new office lease agreements.

“It’s a privilege, to continue our collective vision of bringing employers of the highest regard to the City of Allen and more specifically to our campus at One Bethany,” said Kaizen Development Partners’ Derrick Evers. “We believe we are delivering a type of product that is very much needed and the market is fortunately proving our investment thesis to be right.”

One Bethany Place aerial

JLL’s Blake Shipley and Chris Doggett are leading the marketing and leasing efforts for One Bethany West and One Bethany at Watters Creek on behalf of the property ownership group.

“We’re thrilled with the momentum that has built at One Bethany West” said Shipley. “Leasing activity like this is a rarity for a project that’s still under construction, even in an optimum economic environment. For us, to be 40% leased before delivery is terrific news and indicative of the demand for premium office product One Bethany West will deliver.”

Upon its completion, One Bethany West will also offer 10,000-square-feet of spec suites and a combined 100,000-square-foot contiguous block of space on the fourth through seventh floors. On-site amenities including a tenant lounge, conference center, fitness center, men’s and women’s locker rooms with shower facilities, an outdoor putting green and a golf simulator.

One Bethany West gives tenants and guests immediate access to the new Watters Creek Convention Center and Delta Hotels by Marriott Dallas Allen. The property is located across from Watters Creek at Montgomery Farms, which offers over 60 popular restaurants, retail and shopping options.

One Bethany West is the third of five Class A office buildings constructed by Kaizen within the past three years on the One Bethany at Watters Creek campus. The two remaining development sites are currently available for potential build-to-suits or pre-leasing, and could be tailored in size from 200,000 to 300,000 square feet.