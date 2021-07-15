Company with Carrollton facility reshuffles leadership roles

Alexandria Industries, an advanced technology, manufacturing solutions, company based in Alexandria, Minnesota, announced an exciting new chapter for the organization by naming Joe Schabel and Steve Schabel co-presidents. Joe and Steve will lead the day-to-day operations and strategic vision of Alexandria Industries. Alexandria Industries has a 26,000-square foot heat transfer products and aluminum extrusions plant in Carrollton.

Current CEO, Tom Schabel, will remain in the same position, but transition to an advisory role.

“This is the natural next step for Alexandria Industries, and I am very confident in the decision to adjust our team to include these two new roles. The new, stronger, senior leadership team will continue our upward path to great things. I am looking forward to my new advisory responsibilities during a period of transition,” said, Tom Schabel. “This will be a dynamic time at Alexandria Industries as we continue to grow a company founded in family values, and lead by many servant leaders.”

Joe Schabel is currently one of the chief operating officers. He joined Alexandria Industries in 2018 with the acquisition of Alexandria Plastics. During his 12 years as president and owner of Alexandria Plastics, the company saw revenue increase 350%. He has been an active minority owner and participant on the board of directors of Alexandria Industries for 16 years.

“Our mission is to provide innovative manufacturing solutions to create a safer, healthier, happier and more productive world. My brother and I are glad to have the opportunity to fulfill this mission, continue to develop our highly trained workforce and grow Alexandria Industries based on our values,” said Joe Schabel.

Steve Schabel is the current chief sales and marketing officer and has held the role since 2013. Steve was a member of the Aluminum Extruders Council’s Marketing Committee for 10 years and enjoys supporting new initiatives in the industry. He has 17 years of experience at Alexandria Industries, was an owner of Alexandria Plastics, and has been an active minority owner and participant on the board of directors of Alexandria Industries for 16 years.

“This is an exciting new chapter for Alexandria Industries. My brother and I are thrilled to lead a top-notch senior leadership team and skilled, caring, employee base into the future. We are positioned well to help our customers create solutions for years to come,” said Steve Schabel.